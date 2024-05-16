Thursday, May 16, 2024
Neeraj Chopra Shines at Federation Cup 2024, Claims Gold Medal with 82.27m Throw

Federation Cup Fervor: Neeraj Chopra Seizes Gold Yet Again! | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion, clinched the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the Federation Cup 2024. His javelin sliced through the warm Wednesday evening air, marking his return to competitive action on Indian turf after a three-year hiatus with a remarkable victory, despite a slower start.

The 26-year-old sensation faced initial struggles in the competition, trailing in second place after three rounds. However, he surged ahead in the fourth round with a remarkable throw of 82.27m. Opting out of the final round, he secured victory as his closest competitor, DP Manu, settled for silver after completing his final attempt.

Chopra’s last appearance in a domestic event was on March 17, 2021, where he clinched gold with a throw of 87.80m. Since then, he has achieved remarkable milestones including a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics, clinching the Diamond League championship in 2022, winning the world championship in 2023, and successfully defending his Asian Games title in China. Additionally, he secured victories in three individual legs of the Diamond League and earned a silver medal in the 2022 World Championships.

He has not yet reached the 90-meter mark, though his personal best and national record stand at 89.94 meters.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

