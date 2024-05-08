Neeraj Chopra Set to Showcase Skills at Federation Cup Ahead of Paris Olympics

- Advertisement -

Neeraj Chopra is set to compete on home soil after a considerable break as the Olympic champion prepares to retain his Tokyo Olympics title at the upcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, 2024. He will participate in the 27th National Federation Cup athletics championships in Odisha, taking place from May 12 to May 15 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This event marks Neeraj Chopra’s first national-level contest since the 2021 Federation Cup.

-- Advertisement --

The Doha Diamond League meet, set for May 10, will host the reigning champion of the World Championships, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games ahead of the Federation Cup. Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the men’s javelin throw event at the competition, alongside fellow Indian athlete Kishore Jena. Neeraj has previously shared his objectives for the upcoming season.

WAIT, WHAT? 🤩🤯#NeerajChopra adds the 27th Federation Cup, in Odisha, to his 2024 competition calendar. India, your Golden boy’s coming home! 🇮🇳#CraftingVictories 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sKsCHuiGvA — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) May 8, 2024

-- Advertisement --

Chopra is set to compete in his first national event since 2021. Before participating in the Federation Cup, Neeraj Chopra and fellow Indian athlete Kishore Jena will be at the Doha Diamond League on May 10.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price