Big News! Neeraj Chopra scripted history again | Became the 1st Indian to win Lausanne Diamond League

India’s Javelin star, Neeraj Chopra secured first position at the Lausanne Diamond League after registering a best throw of 89.08m. Neeraj scripted history as he became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League Meeting title by winning the Lausanne league.

Last month, Neeraj was pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury. He rested and made a historic comeback with this league.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra becomes the first Indian to clinch the Lausanne Diamond League with a best throw of 89.08m. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/tNX3HA1Zvk — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

In his first attempt, Neeraj Chopra hurled his javelin to secure 89.08m to emerge victorious in Lausanne Diamond League. He couldn’t better his throw in the second attempt, registering a distance of 85.18m.

After the event, Chopra said,

“I am very happy with my result today. A throw of 89 m is a great performance. I am pleased that I am coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well. I was a bit nervous today as earlier I had to skip Commonwealth Games due to injury.”

Chopra qualified for the Diamond League Finals in Zurich which is to be held on September 7 and 8. With the following achievement, he also became the first Indian to do so. Despite his remarkable win, he stands at the fourth spot with 15 points- with the addition of eight points on Friday. According to the rules, the top six with the most points at the end of Diamond League qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch secured the second spot with a best throw of 85.88m, followed by USA’s Curtis Thompson who came third with his best effort of 83.72m.

Chopra had also created a historic moment for India by becoming only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by bagging silver in the javelin throw final.

