Neeraj Chopra Makes India Proud with Gold Win at Paavo Nurmi Games

India’s Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched his first gold medal at the 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday. This achievement comes after he returned to competition following a month-long break due to a minor injury. The 26-year-old, who secured a silver medal at the same event in 2022, achieved a winning throw of 85.97m on his third attempt.

Neeraj’s impressive performance maintained his leading position throughout most of the competition. The event also showcased 19-year-old German prodigy Max Dehning, the youngest athlete to achieve a 90-meter throw. Hometown favorite Toni Keranen secured the silver medal with a top throw of 84.19 meters.

NEERAJ CHOPRA GRABS THE GOLD 🤩🥇 Neeraj with best throw of 85.97m is his 3rd Attempt won GOLD Medal 🥇at Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 #NeerajChopra #Paris2024 https://t.co/xIBZQr6qBQ pic.twitter.com/ZzTFHQnQVP — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 18, 2024

Last year’s gold medalist, Oliver Helander, secured third place with a throw of 83.96 meters. Chopra entered this event after achieving second place in the Doha Diamond League and winning a gold medal at the Federation Cup in Bubaneswar last month. Neeraj started his performance with a throw of 83.62 meters, which none of his competitors could surpass in the first round.

Helander briefly took the lead with a second-round throw of 83.96 meters. However, Neeraj quickly reclaimed the top spot with an impressive throw of 85.97 meters, which remained the best for the rest of the competition.

The 26-year-old immediately recognized the significance of his throw, celebrating with raised hands and his signature roar—an expression of his triumph.

