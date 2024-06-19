Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsJavelinNeeraj Chopra Makes India Proud with Gold Win at Paavo Nurmi Games
-- Advertisement --

Neeraj Chopra Makes India Proud with Gold Win at Paavo Nurmi Games

Neeraj Chopra makes India Proud with Gold Win at Paavo Nurmi Games | KreedOn
Image Source: Breezy Scroll
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

India’s Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched his first gold medal at the 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday. This achievement comes after he returned to competition following a month-long break due to a minor injury. The 26-year-old, who secured a silver medal at the same event in 2022, achieved a winning throw of 85.97m on his third attempt.

-- Advertisement --

Neeraj’s impressive performance maintained his leading position throughout most of the competition. The event also showcased 19-year-old German prodigy Max Dehning, the youngest athlete to achieve a 90-meter throw. Hometown favorite Toni Keranen secured the silver medal with a top throw of 84.19 meters.

-- Advertisement --

Last year’s gold medalist, Oliver Helander, secured third place with a throw of 83.96 meters. Chopra entered this event after achieving second place in the Doha Diamond League and winning a gold medal at the Federation Cup in Bubaneswar last month. Neeraj started his performance with a throw of 83.62 meters, which none of his competitors could surpass in the first round.

Helander briefly took the lead with a second-round throw of 83.96 meters. However, Neeraj quickly reclaimed the top spot with an impressive throw of 85.97 meters, which remained the best for the rest of the competition.

The 26-year-old immediately recognized the significance of his throw, celebrating with raised hands and his signature roar—an expression of his triumph.

-- Advertisement --
Top 10 Best Nike Sports Shoes | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the max performances

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
USA vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
Indian Ultimate Frisbee Team Secures Silver at 2024 Asia Oceanic Championship in Japan

RELATED ARTICLES

Paris Olympics 2024

New Sports to Watch at Paris 2024 Olympics: From Surfing to Breaking

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The 2024 Paris Olympics is expected to be a spectacular and exciting display of physical and mental strength and...
Cricket

AFG vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 will see Afghanistan face...
Cricket

ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | England vs West Indies ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction: England will face West Indies in their first match of the Super 8s of...
KreedOn Banter

FIFA Pays Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo with MS Dhoni-inspired ‘Thala For a Reason’ Message

Saiman Das -
The enthusiasm for India’s World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni remains strong even after his retirement from international cricket. At...
News

Indian Ultimate Frisbee Team Secures Silver at 2024 Asia Oceanic Championship in Japan

Saiman Das -
On June 16, the Indian National Ultimate Frisbee mixed team proudly secured a silver medal at the 2024 Asia...
Cricket

USA vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019