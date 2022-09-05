Monday, September 5, 2022
Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League 2022 Final – Start list, When & Where to Watch | All you need to know

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Neeraj Chopra in Diamond league Final 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- India Today
The two-day Diamond League final is to be held on September 7-8, 2022, in Weltklasse, Zurich in Switzerland. India’s Olympic champion and world silver medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action in pursuit of his first-ever Diamond League medal.

The 2022 Diamond League is the 13th season of the Diamond League. It is an annual series of outdoor track and field events that are organized by World Athletics.

The Golden boy of India has qualified for the Diamond League 2022 finals after finishing on the podium in the Stockholm Diamond League, followed by a win in Lausanne last week.

This will be the third Diamond League final of Neeraj Chopra’s career after finishing seventh in 2017 and fourth in 2018.

After performing in the two Diamond Leagues, this season, Neeraj Chopra is placed fourth overall in order behind Olympic medalist Jakub Vadlejch, German Julian Weber, and world champion Anderson Peters.

Diamond League 2022 Final: Start list 

The starting line-up of the Diamond League final 2022 is yet to be announced. Neeraj Chopra’s arch-rival Anderson Peters will not be the part of Diamond League finals following his injury during a brawl last month. However, the Indian javelin star is expected to face a tough challenge from Jakub, Weber, and others. Both Peters and Jakub have dominated the men’s javelin field this year and also secured two of the season’s best throws in the Doha Diamond League held in May 2022.

Where to watch Diamond League Final?

The two-day Diamond League 2022 final is to be held on September 7-8 and will be available from 11:50 pm IST.

Live Streaming Details

You can catch the live action of the Diamond League Finals on Sports18 Tv Channel. Live streaming will be available on the OTT platform Voot.

Check out the list national records etched by the Indian Athletics stars-

Nidhi Singh
