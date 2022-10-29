Neeraj Chopra featured in Black Panther: “Wakanda Forever” promotional video went viral

- Advertisement -

Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra is featured in the promotional video of the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official Instagram handle of Marvel India on Friday released the promotional video. The video featured the star Olympian, performing a Javelin Throw.

The video was released with the caption, “Flight of the javelin meets the might of the spear. Champion meets champion. The unstoppable @neeraj____chopra meets The Black Panther.”

Neeraj Chopra also took to Instagram to share the promo of his new journey. The Golden Boy captioned the video,

“Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi. Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye. November 11. Don’t miss the action. #WakandaForever @Marvel_India (sic).”

Neeraj Chopra talked about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and his association with the film in an interview,

“Black Panther is about a fierce warrior, a hero who is willing to give everything to fight for his people and his country. As an athlete, representing India is our biggest opportunity and we give our best shot and fight till the end. I’m truly overjoyed that I can be a part of this journey and just like Black Panther, I hope to inspire people around the globe to never give up on your dreams. Being a huge Marvel fan, I just cannot wait to watch the film and discover the new journey of Wakanda.” -- Advertisement --

Ryan Coogler directed the movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the producers Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. The movie will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

