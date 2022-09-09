Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeAthletesGolden Boy Shines Again – Neeraj Chopra clinched Gold in Diamond League...

Golden Boy Shines Again – Neeraj Chopra clinched Gold in Diamond League | 1st Indian To Achieve This Milestone

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Neeraj Chopra clinched Diamond League Trophy- KreedOn
Image Source- Telangana Today
- Advertisement -

Neeraj Chopra added another glory when he finished 1st with the best attempt of 88.44m at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on Thursday. With this achievement, Chopra became the first Indian to win the Diamond League Trophy.

Chopra was awarded a Diamond League Trophy, USD 30,000 prize money, and also a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships which is scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary.

-- Advertisement --

Neeraj started his attempts with a foul throw, but he registered a throw of 88.44m in his second attempt and that was enough for him to seal the title for himself in a rather comprehensive manner.

-- Advertisement --

In the third attempt, he threw 88m and 86.11m in the fourth attempt. Neeraj’s fifth attempt was 87m whereas, in his last attempt, he marked his javelin at 83.6m.

-- Advertisement --

Neeraj holds the national record of 89.94m, which he achieved this season. The Diamond League Finals is a prestigious event outside of the Olympics and World Championships.

This season was Chopra’s third appearance in the Diamond League Finals as he had finished seventh and fourth respectively in 2017 and 2018.

-- Advertisement --

Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic finished second in the race with a best throw of 86.94m. Julian Weber of Germany, with the best attempt of 83.73m finished third.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleTop 10 Best Athletics Academies In India For Aspiring Athletes | Find Your Perfect Platform!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
hockey india kreedon

Hockey India swaps Men’s and Women’s team coaches

Athletes

China vs India- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and The Crossbar

Football

The Blockbuster Growth of Sports Industry in India

Sports 2.0
indian sports stars back PV Sindhu

Indian sports stars back PV Sindhu, urge media to be motivating

Trending