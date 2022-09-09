Golden Boy Shines Again – Neeraj Chopra clinched Gold in Diamond League | 1st Indian To Achieve This Milestone

- Advertisement -

Neeraj Chopra added another glory when he finished 1st with the best attempt of 88.44m at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on Thursday. With this achievement, Chopra became the first Indian to win the Diamond League Trophy.

Golds,Silvers done, he gifts a 24-carat Diamond 💎 this time to the nation 🇮🇳🤩 Ladies & Gentlemen, salute the great #NeerajChopra for winning #DiamondLeague finals at #ZurichDL with 88.44m throw. FIRST INDIAN🇮🇳 AGAIN🫵🏻#indianathletics 🔝 X-*88.44*💎-86.11-87.00-6T😀 pic.twitter.com/k96w2H3An3 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 8, 2022

Chopra was awarded a Diamond League Trophy, USD 30,000 prize money, and also a wild card for the 2023 World Athletics Championships which is scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary.

Neeraj started his attempts with a foul throw, but he registered a throw of 88.44m in his second attempt and that was enough for him to seal the title for himself in a rather comprehensive manner.

In the third attempt, he threw 88m and 86.11m in the fourth attempt. Neeraj’s fifth attempt was 87m whereas, in his last attempt, he marked his javelin at 83.6m.

Neeraj holds the national record of 89.94m, which he achieved this season. The Diamond League Finals is a prestigious event outside of the Olympics and World Championships.

This season was Chopra’s third appearance in the Diamond League Finals as he had finished seventh and fourth respectively in 2017 and 2018.

Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic finished second in the race with a best throw of 86.94m. Julian Weber of Germany, with the best attempt of 83.73m finished third.

