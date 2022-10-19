Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC WC T20 match | NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction: The ICC T20 World Cup is going really well so far with yet another exciting match where the Netherlands and Sri Lanka will square off in the ninth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. In their final match of the group stage, Sri Lanka takes against the Netherlands. The previous match between Netherlands and Namibia, which they won with three balls remaining, added to the suspense of the group A games’ final day. However, Sri Lanka was able to defeat UAE by a massive score of 76 runs.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both NED vs SL T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s NED vs SL T20 match.

NED vs SL ICC T20 World Cup – Match 9 | Complete Details

Match ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 – Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Group A. NED vs SL Match Date Thursday, October 20th, 2022. NED vs SL Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue GMHBA stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for NED vs SL ICC T20 World Cup Group A match 9

Key Players in Form in NED vs SL teams

Netherlands: Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva

Weather conditions in NED vs SL ICC T20 World Cup match 9

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

NED vs SL T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

-- Advertisement --

The pitch at Simonds Stadium, which is used for the Big Bash, is occasionally sticky. As the game goes on, the pitch can become slower and offer aid to both bowlers and batsmen.

Toss factor in NED vs SL T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – GMHBA Stadium

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 2

Matches won Batting second – 3

Average first innings score – 173

Highest score – 176

Lowest score – 73

NED vs SL head-to-head

Played: 2

Netherlands won: 0

Sri Lanka won: 2

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Netherlands vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup

-- Advertisement --

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Probable Playing XI for NED in NED vs SL T20 World Cup Match 9

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen

-- Advertisement --

Probable Playing XI for SL in NED vs SL T20 World Cup Match 9

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

NED vs SL T20 2022 World Cup Match 9 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Scott Edwards, Kusal Mendis, Max O’Dowd, Pathum Nissanka (c), Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede, Fred Klaassen, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana (vc)

NED vs SL T20 2022 World Cup Match 9 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Vikramjit Singh, Wanindu Hassaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Bas de Leede, Van der Merwe, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Paul van Meekeren.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Scott Edwards: The Dutch captain apparently decided to get his squad through UAE, and he would try to repeat those efforts to bring his team to the Super 12, who is a superb finisher after all.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka may not be as dynamic as his opening partner, but he has the capacity to control his innings and control the run flow. He led his team to victory over the UAE by scoring a superb 74 (60).

Max O’Dowd: scored 35 runs in the previous campaign, thus securing a much needed win. Let’s see what he’ll do in this one.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 team

Van der Merwe: The all-around bowler is renowned for his bowling skills as opposed to his batting. He took an important wicket in the last game.

Bas de Leede: By collecting three wickets and contributing some runs, the crucial Dutch all-rounder helped his team defeat the UAE and win the game. In the upcoming games, he will try to repeat his performance.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Dushmantha Chameera: Being one of the few bowlers with the capacity to regularly bowl at 140 kph, he is speedy with this skill. In the match against the Netherlands, Chameera picked up three wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana: is known for unsettling the hitters, who took two wickets in the previous campaign. Let’s see how he performs in this one.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Pathum Nissanka

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Maheesh Theekshana

Must pick for NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Pathum Nissanka

Bas de Leede

Maheesh Theekshana

Wanindu Hasaranga

Risky choices for NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Stephan Myburgh

Binaru Fernando

Who will win today’s NED vs SL T20 World Cup match?

Sri Lanka is the favourite to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against the Netherlands.

READ | Ind vs Pak head to head | India vs Pakistan Stats – Looking at the fiercest rivalry in Cricket

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport