Saturday, June 8, 2024
NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
4 mins read
Updated:
NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The Netherlands and South Africa will face off in a crucial Group D match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Historically, the Dutch have had the upper hand in recent ICC events, having defeated South Africa in their previous two World Cup encounters. The Proteas, on the other hand, will be eager to turn the tide and seek revenge for their past defeats.

The Dutch team enters this match with confidence after a comfortable victory over Nepal. Captain Scott Edwards will be keen to maintain the momentum and complete a hat-trick of wins against the Proteas. South Africa started their campaign with a dominant win over Sri Lanka, thanks to a stellar performance from their bowlers. The Proteas will aim to carry this form into their clash with the Netherlands.

NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match Netherlands vs South Africa, 16th Match
Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST –Saturday, 8 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede

South Africa: Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram
Weather forecast for NED vs SA match Temperature: 19°C

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 58%

Wind: 11 km/h
Pitch conditions for NED vs SA The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been a tricky venue, with uneven bounce and a slow outfield causing difficulties for batters. Historically, it has favored bowlers, particularly seamers.  
Toss Factor in NED vs SA The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions.
NED vs SA Head-to-head Netherlands: 1 win

South Africa: 1 win
NED vs SA Squads Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

Probable playing XI for Netherlands

Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Probable playing XI for South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markam, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Anrich Nortje

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

NED vs SA ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Max O’Dowd, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Paul van Meekeren

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

NED vs SA ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Max O’Dowd, Aiden Markram, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Paul van Meekeren, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Quinton de Kock: de Kock has played 84 T20I matches, amassing 2,361 runs with an impressive strike rate of 137.1. His highest score is 100 in T20Is at an average of 31.9. Known for his aggressive batting style, de Kock has struck 243 fours and 91 sixes.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

David Miller: With a career spanning over a decade, Miller has played in 117 T20I matches, scoring 2,274 runs at an impressive average of 33.9 and a formidable strike rate of 144.4. His highest score of 106* and his ability to hit boundaries consistently, evidenced by his 151 fours and 109 sixes, brands him as the ultimate powerful hitter. 

Max O’Dowd: A reliable opener, O’Dowd scored an unbeaten 54 in a tricky run chase against Nepal. His performance at the top will be crucial for the Dutch.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Logan van Beek: an Beek has played 28 T20I matches, showcasing his bowling prowess with 32 wickets at an economy rate of 7.27. His best bowling figures of 4/27 highlight his ability to take crucial wickets and maintain pressure on the opposition. Additionally, van Beek’s average of 18.4 and strike rate of 15.2 underscore his effectiveness in limited-overs cricket. His contributions are not limited to bowling; as a right-handed batsman, he has demonstrated the capability to score vital runs, making him a well-rounded asset in any fantasy team. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Anrich Nortje: The pacer was destructive against Sri Lanka, taking four wickets for just seven runs. His speed and accuracy pose a significant threat to the Dutch batters.

Kagiso Rabada: With 57 T20I matches under his belt, Rabada has taken 60 wickets, showcasing his knack for breaking partnerships and delivering crucial breakthroughs. His best bowling figures of 3/20 reflect his capability to dominate the opposition, while his economy rate of 8.54 and an average of 29.2 highlight his efficiency in the shortest format of the game.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Quinton de Kock and David Miller

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj

Must Picks for NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Quinton de Kock 
  • Max O’Dowd
  • Bad de Leede
  • Marco Jansen

Risky choices for NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Netherlands and South Africa?

The tricky pitch conditions at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will play a crucial role, making it a contest of strategic importance for both teams. Considering all the factors, it seems that South Africa will win this match.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
