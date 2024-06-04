Tuesday, June 4, 2024
NED vs NEP ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs Nepal ICC Men's T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today's Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report | KreedOn
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Netherlands will lock horns with Nepal in the 7th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The game will take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Earlier this year, Nepal and Netherlands played a tri-series. In the final, played at Kirtipur, Netherlands defeated Nepal after securing a four-wicket win with three balls to spare. The win came after a successful chase in challenging conditions as they were set a target of 185 to win the match.

Nepal suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Canada, losing to them by 63 runs in their first warm-up game at the upcoming venue ahead of their game against the Netherlands in their first-ever T20 World Cup 2024 match. Nepal’s second warm-up game against the USA was called off. On the other hand, the Netherlands won their first warm-up game against Sri Lanka by 20 runs. The second warm-up, against Canada, was abandoned. The Netherlands look to be in good form for the tournament and are highly fresh from their win against Nepal.

NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match NED vs NEP, 7th Match
Venue Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.
Match Start Time 9:00 PM IST – Tuesday, 4 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form NED: Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards

NEP: Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami
Weather forecast for NED vs NEP match Temperature: 29°C

Precipitation: 10%

Humidity: 72%

Wind: 21 km/h
Pitch conditions for NED vs NEP Grand Prairie has developed into one of the better batting tracks in the tournament. With the average first innings score being 167, it’s quite high for this ground. The ground has recovered from the washed-out warm-up games, and though the weather conditions are not at their best, some help for the seamers, it is. The established batsmen are expected to take hold of the conditions as the game progresses.
Toss Factor in NED vs NEP Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
NED vs NEP Head-to-head Netherlands – 6

Nepal – 5

No Result – 1
T20 World Cup 2024 – NED vs NEP Squads NED squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Michael Levitt, Tim Pringle, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Kyle Klein

NEP Squad: Aasif Sheikh(w), Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Anil Sah, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

Probable playing XI for Netherlands

Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Probable playing XI for Nepal

Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Lalit Rajbanshi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Aasif Sheikh, Scott Edwards, Rohit Paudel, Max O’Dowd, Kushal Bhurtel, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Dipendra Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Max O’Dowd, Kushal Bhurtel, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Dipendra Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami, Vivian Kingma

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Asif Sheikh: Asif Sheikh, a talented young wicketkeeper and batsman, excels in facing top pace bowlers at the top of the order and demonstrates adept footwork against spinners. Known for his secure wicketkeeping skills, he is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the subcontinent.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Max O’Dowd: Max O’Dowd is a reliable batsman in the Dutch lineup, and he proved this by becoming the leading run-scorer in the recently held tri-series. He averages 29.57 in 66 T20I games, scoring 1,774 runs with a strike rate of 121.42, including 12 half-centuries and one century. O’Dowd is a versatile batsman who can be destructive against any bowling attack in the world but can also play the anchor role when the situation demands it. The latter part could be seen when he batted in the match against Sri Lanka, where he scored 20 runs off just nine deliveries confidently.

Rohit Paudel: Nepal’s captain, Rohit Paudel, possesses exceptional talent and stands out as one of the top batsmen for his team. He has scored over 1000 runs 44 innings in his T20I career. While adapting to playing in the USA may test his skills, his inherent ability and expertise suggest that he will overcome any challenges and continue to excel in scoring runs.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Dipendra Singh Airee: Nepal’s standout player, Dipendra Singh Airee, has gained widespread popularity as a fan favorite following his remarkable display of powerful hitting, resulting in the fastest fifty ever recorded in T20 cricket history. Given the playing conditions in Dallas, his aggressive style of play may thrive, setting the stage for another exciting and entertaining innings. In his T20I career, he has scored 1626 runs and has scalped 37 wickets.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek has a knack of picking up crucial wickets for the Netherlands. He was the leading wicket-taker in the entire tri-series with eight wickets from four matches and a superb average of 9.88. His four overs will be vital, and it will be interesting to see how Edwards uses him.

Vivian Kingma: The Dutch fast bowler has been taking wickets consistently in recent matches, and his performance in the series against Ireland and Scotland will boost his confidence significantly. He has bagged 6 wickets in his last 4 T20I Innings.

Abinash Bohara: Abinash Bohara has bagged 74 wickets in 56 T20I innings. In the warm-up game against Canada, he scalped 2 wickets which shows that the conditions are favorable for his bowling style.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Base de Leede and Dipendra Singh Airee

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Logan van Beek and Abinash Bohara

Must Picks for NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Bas De Leede
  • Vivian Kingma
  • Rohit Paudel
  • Dipendra Singh Airee

Risky choices for NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Netherlands vs Nepal?

Netherlands, having secured victories against South Africa and Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023, are considered the frontrunners to triumph over Nepal in their initial match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Nepal, coming off a loss in their warm-up game against Canada, may encounter challenges adapting to unfamiliar conditions and the significant tournament setting once more.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings

