Neatherland vs India Dream11 Prediction for Today’s Match | NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC 2022 – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction: At the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), India will play the Netherlands in their second game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27). India will be hungry to defeat the Netherlands and get one step closer to a spot in the semifinals after defeating Pakistan by four wickets in a nail-biting match.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both NED vs IND T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s NED vs IND T20 match.

NED vs IND ICC T20 World Cup – Match 23 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 – Netherlands vs India NED vs IND Match Date Thursday, October 27th, 2022. NED vs IND Match Time 12:30 am IST Venue Sydney stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for NED vs IND ICC T20 World Cup Group A match 23

Key Players in Form in NED vs IND teams

Netherlands: Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Weather conditions in NED vs IND ICC T20 World Cup match 23

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

NED vs IND T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The pitch at Sydney Stadium, which is used for the Big Bash, is occasionally sticky. As the game goes on, the pitch can become slower and offer aid to both bowlers and batsmen.

Toss factor in NED vs IND T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Sydney Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 13

Matches won Batting First – 7

Matches won Batting second – 5

Average first innings score – 163

Highest score – 221

Lowest score – 111

NED vs IND head-to-head

Played: 2

Netherlands won: 0

India won: 2

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Netherlands vs India T20 World Cup

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Probable Playing XI for Netherlands in NED vs IND T20 World Cup Match 23

Vikramjit Singh, Mark O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackerman, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Probable Playing XI for India in NED vs IND T20 World Cup Match 23

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Netherlands vs India Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

NED vs IND Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Collin Ackermann, Hardik Pandya, Md Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Paul Van Meekeren.

NED vs IND Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Colin Ackerman, Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Paul van Meekeren, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Dinesh Karthik: is the obvious choice in the wicket-keeping front. Let’s see how well he performs in this one.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Virat Kohli: the batsman was a showman in the previous match, who scored 62 runs, helping India win the game. Let’s see what he can do in this one.

Max O’Dowd: scored 35 runs in the previous campaign, thus securing a much needed win. Let’s see what he’ll do in this one.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Van der Merwe: The all-around bowler is renowned for his bowling skills as opposed to his batting. He took an important wicket in the last game.

Bas de Leede: By collecting three wickets and contributing some runs, the crucial Dutch all-rounder helped his team defeat the UAE and win the game. In the upcoming games, he will try to repeat his performance.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Md Shami: One of the few pacers who can consistently bowl at a pace of 140 or faster is the right arm quick of the Indian team. Due to his speed, his function in Australia’s quick pitches becomes even more crucial.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Virat Kohli

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Md Shami

Must pick for NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kholi

Bas de Leede

Md Shami.

Arshdeep Singh

Risky choices for NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Stephan Myburgh

Harshal Patel

Who will win today’s NED vs IND T20 World Cup match?

India is the favourite to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against the Netherlands.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

