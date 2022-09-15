Thursday, September 15, 2022
Good Initiative! Sports Ministry signs MoUs with NTPC & REC | Pledged 215 Crores to NSDF

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
National Sports Development Fund signs MoUs with NTPC & REC- KreedOn
Image Source- Odisha Diary
For the development of sports in India, the Sports Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with NTPC and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) with the two PSUs, pledging Rs 215 crores to the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).

NTPC will contribute Rs 115 crore for the development of Archery, whereas, REC will give Rs 100 crore towards women’s hockey and boxing.

The signing of the MoUs was in the presence of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh, NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh, and REC CMD Vivek Kumar among others.

Since 2018, NTPC has been helping and supporting the archers in partnership with the Sports Ministry. Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Archery Association of India (AAI) aim to provide top-class facilities with international exposure to deserving players.

Under its CSR initiative, NTPC has pledged Rs 115 crore in five years for the development of archery. Out of the total Rs 115 crore, Rs 15 crore will be given as a one-time expenditure towards preparations of field targets, setting up training centers, and equipment like bows and arrows.

The remaining Rs 100 crore will be used as recurring expenditure over five years (Rs 20 crore per year) towards the development of archery at the local level, training of identified talents, training of elite talents, high-performing coaches development, procurement of FOP equipment, development sports and science lab compatible for archery, scholarships and prize money for high performers, advance competitive exposure/ foreign training and exposure to sub-junior and junior archers.

Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur said,

“Just like any athlete needs power, money power is needed to promote sports. This initiative of NTPC and REC will give power to athletes to win medals for the country,”

Nidhi Singh
