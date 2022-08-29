National Sports Day 2022: PM Modi Paid Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand | Here’s How Twitter Celebrated This Day

Monday, August 29, 2022
National Sports Day 2022: PM Modi Paid Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand

By Nidhi Singh
National Sports Day 2022: History & Significance
Image Source- Zee Business
National Sports Day 2022 or Rashtriya Khel Divas is being celebrated all across the nations with much enthusiasm and high participation. This day is to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Hockey Wizard of India, Major Dhyan Chand, and also aims to create awareness about the importance of sports.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi paid tribute to Indian hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and also mentioned that sports has done well in recent years and hoped that it will gain more popularity across the nation in years to come.

About Major Dhyan Chand

Image Source- India Today
It is impossible to talk about hockey without mentioning Dhyan Chand, the father of Indian Hockey. Dhyan Chand, the Indian hockey legend achieved numerous milestones with his extraordinary goal-scoring feats. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest field hockey players of all time. He started his career with the British Indian Army regimental squad.

He has also earned several accolades in his life for his massive contribution to the hockey game. He received three Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932, and 1936. He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1956 and the Indian Postal Department in 1979 issued special stamps to pay homage to this legend.

National Sports Day 2022: Significance

Image Source- Zee News
National sports day was first celebrated in 2012 as a tribute to Major Dhyanchand. The day aims to create and spread awareness about the significance of sports and how it benefits an individual’s life.
On this day, exceptional sportsperson of the country are honored with recognitions like Dhyan Chand Award, Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Dronacharya Award. These awards are presented annually on this day by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Here's How Twitter Celebrated national sports day 2022

 

