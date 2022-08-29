National Sports Day 2022: PM Modi Paid Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand | Here’s How Twitter Celebrated This Day

- Advertisement -

National Sports Day 2022 or Rashtriya Khel Divas is being celebrated all across the nations with much enthusiasm and high participation. This day is to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Hockey Wizard of India, Major Dhyan Chand, and also aims to create awareness about the importance of sports.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi paid tribute to Indian hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and also mentioned that sports has done well in recent years and hoped that it will gain more popularity across the nation in years to come.

Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India. pic.twitter.com/g04aqModJT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

-- Advertisement --

About Major Dhyan Chand

-- Advertisement --

It is impossible to talk about hockey without mentioning Dhyan Chand, the father of Indian Hockey. Dhyan Chand, the Indian hockey legend achieved numerous milestones with his extraordinary goal-scoring feats. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest field hockey players of all time. He started his career with the British Indian Army regimental squad.

He has also earned several accolades in his life for his massive contribution to the hockey game. He received three Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932, and 1936. He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1956 and the Indian Postal Department in 1979 issued special stamps to pay homage to this legend.

-- Advertisement --

National Sports Day 2022: Significance

-- Advertisement --

National sports day was first celebrated in 2012 as a tribute to Major Dhyanchand. The day aims to create and spread awareness about the significance of sports and how it benefits an individual’s life.

On this day, exceptional sportsperson of the country are honored with recognitions like Dhyan Chand Award, Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Dronacharya Award. These awards are presented annually on this day by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Here’s How Twitter Celebrated national sports day 2022

To honour the legend Major Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day falls on August 29th, and I look forward to seeing India come out and play sport. Not just on that day, but through the year! 🇮🇳 #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/LDLAJr6avo — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 27, 2022

Life is incomplete without sports, it’s the time to refresh our time so play as much as you can. Enjoy National Sports Day! Best wishes. #NationalSportsDay2022 pic.twitter.com/syXniv1gdt — Visshnu Mittal (@visshnumittal) August 29, 2022

BCCI greets everyone on the occasion of #NationalSportsDay Let's celebrate our athletes and keep supporting them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yKIT5YFThu — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2022

Join me and be a part of this incredible celebration! On this National Sports Day, play your favourite sport for one hour and celebrate this historic day. जय हिन्द 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/u7smmUb3wI — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 28, 2022

To build a great nation, we need well nourished, healthy & agile human beings. Sport can play a very important role in building individual human beings to their potential. May our sporting fraternity continue to inspire a Culture of Sport in Bharat. -Sg #NationalSportsDay — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 29, 2022

🇮🇳🙌🏻 𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦! In commemoration of Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary, we celebrate National Sports Day every year. 📸 Pics belong to the respective owners • #NationalSportsDay #NationalSportsDay2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/K4gp1P4oZ5 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 29, 2022

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport