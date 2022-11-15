National Sports Award 2022: Complete List of Awardees | Sharath Kamal to be honored with ‘Khel Ratna’ award

- Advertisement -

The Sports Ministry on Monday announced the winners of the National Sports Awards for the year 2022. Table tennis star, Achanta Sharath Kamal will receive the country’s highest sporting honor- Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 30th, 2022.

A total of 25 athletes have been nominated for the Arjuna Award this year, including Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, woman boxer Nikhat Zareen, and athletes Eldhose Paul, and Avinash Sable

The awardees will be honored by the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

-- Advertisement --

TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited will get the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022 for recognizing and promoting budding young talents.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association has been nominated for sports promotion and encouragement through corporate social responsibility and sports for development respectively.

National Sports Award 2022: List oF Awardees

-- Advertisement --

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022:

Achanta Sharath Kamal.