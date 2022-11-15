Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National Sports Award 2022: Complete List of Awardees | Sharath Kamal to...

National Sports Award 2022: Complete List of Awardees | Sharath Kamal to be honored with ‘Khel Ratna’ award

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
National Sports Awards 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- Jagran Josh
The Sports Ministry on Monday announced the winners of the National Sports Awards for the year 2022. Table tennis star, Achanta Sharath Kamal will receive the country’s highest sporting honor- Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 30th, 2022.

A total of 25 athletes have been nominated for the Arjuna Award this year, including Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, woman boxer Nikhat Zareen, and athletes Eldhose Paul, and Avinash Sable

The awardees will be honored by the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited will get the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022 for recognizing and promoting budding young talents.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association has been nominated for sports promotion and encouragement through corporate social responsibility and sports for development respectively.

National Sports Award 2022: List oF Awardees

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022:

Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports & Games 2022:

Seema Punia (Athletics), Eldhose Paul (Athletics), Avinash Mukund Sable (Athletics), Lakshya Sen (Badminton), HS Prannoy (Badminton), Amit (Boxing), Nikhat Zareen (Boxing), Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni (Chess), R Praggnanandhaa (Chess), Deep Grace Ekka (Hockey), Shushila Devi (Judo), Sakshi Kumari (Kabaddi), Nayan Moni Saikia (Lawn Bowl), Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar (Mallakhamb), Elavenil Valarivan (Shooting), Omprakash Mitharval (Shooting), Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis), Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting), Anshu (Wrestling), Sarita (Wrestling), Parveen (Wushu), Manasi Girishchandra Joshi (Para Badminton), Tarun Dhillon (Para Badminton), Swapnil Sanjay Patil (Para Swimming), Jerlin Anika J (Deaf Badminton).

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports & Games 2022 Regular Category: Jiwanjot Singh Teja (Archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (Boxing), Suma Siddharth Shirur (Para Shooting), Sujeet Maan (Wrestling).

Lifetime Category: Dinesh Jawahar Lad (Cricket), Bimal Prafulla Ghosh (Football), Raj Singh (Wrestling).

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2022:

Ashwini Akkunji C (Athletics), Dharamvir Singh (Hockey), B C Suresh (Kabaddi), Nir Bahadur Gurung (Para Athletics).

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022

TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

sports awards of india - KreedOnRead More | List of All the National Sports Awards of India

Nidhi Singh
