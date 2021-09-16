The 60th National Athletics championship: Day 1 Highlights 

Thursday, September 16, 2021
By Santhosh Narayan
Updated:
60th national open athletics championships 2021 | KreedOn

National Athletics championship: The 60th National Athletics Championship kicked off at Warangal, Telangana. Railways started off their campaign with a double gold medal in running. While Tamil Nadu dominated in the women’s Pole vault on Day 1.

Men’s 5000m

National Athletics Open: Abhishek Paul | KreedOn
Image Source: India Today

Runner Abhishek Pal clinched Gold in the men’s 5000m event. Pal finished with a timing of 14:16:45 seconds. Dharmender and Ajay Kumar of Services finished second and third respectively.

Women’s 5000m

Runner Parul Chaudhary | KreedOn

Railways dominated both the categories. Parul Chaudhary took home the Gold in the women’s category. She finished with a timing of 15:59:69 seconds. Maharashtra’s Komal Jagadale and Sanjivani Yadav finished second and third respectively. 

Women’s Pole Vault

Pavithra Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu clinched the gold. She cleared the bar at 3.90m. Railways took over the remaining medal positions. Mariya Jaison and Krishna Rachan finished second and third respectively.

Results

Men

5000m

Abhishek Pal (Rlys) 14:16.35; Dharmender (Ser) 14:17.20; Ajay Kumar (Ser) 14:20.98

Women

5000m

Parul Chaudhary (Rlys) 15:59.69; Komal Jagadale (MAH) 16:01.43; Sanjivani Jadhav (MAH) 16:19.18

Pole vault

Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 3.90m; Mariya Jaison (Rlys) 3.80m; Krishna Rachan (Rlys) 3.70m

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

Santhosh Narayan
