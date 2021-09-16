The 60th National Athletics championship: Day 1 Highlights 

National Athletics championship: The 60th National Athletics Championship kicked off at Warangal, Telangana. Railways started off their campaign with a double gold medal in running. While Tamil Nadu dominated in the women’s Pole vault on Day 1.
Men’s 5000m
Runner Abhishek Pal clinched Gold in the men’s 5000m event. Pal finished with a timing of 14:16:45 seconds. Dharmender and Ajay Kumar of Services finished second and third respectively.
Women’s 5000m
Railways dominated both the categories. Parul Chaudhary took home the Gold in the women’s category. She finished with a timing of 15:59:69 seconds. Maharashtra’s Komal Jagadale and Sanjivani Yadav finished second and third respectively.
Women’s Pole Vault
Pavithra Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu clinched the gold. She cleared the bar at 3.90m. Railways took over the remaining medal positions. Mariya Jaison and Krishna Rachan finished second and third respectively.
Results
Men
5000m
Abhishek Pal (Rlys) 14:16.35; Dharmender (Ser) 14:17.20; Ajay Kumar (Ser) 14:20.98
Women
5000m
Parul Chaudhary (Rlys) 15:59.69; Komal Jagadale (MAH) 16:01.43; Sanjivani Jadhav (MAH) 16:19.18
Pole vault
Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 3.90m; Mariya Jaison (Rlys) 3.80m; Krishna Rachan (Rlys) 3.70m