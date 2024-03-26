Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsAthleticsNational Open Relay Carnival 2024: National Camp ‘A’ Teams Secure Men’s and...
-- Advertisement --

National Open Relay Carnival 2024: National Camp ‘A’ Teams Secure Men’s and Women’s Titles

National Open Relay Carnival 2024: National Camp 'A' Teams Secure Men's and Women's Titles | KreedOn
Image Source: X
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The top team, consisting of Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal V, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, and Nirmal Noah Tom, finished in 3 minutes and 5.71 seconds to win gold in the men’s 4×400 event at the National Open Relay Carnival 2024 in Chandigarh on Sunday.

-- Advertisement --

Amoj, who missed the 5th India Open 400m earlier, raced for the National Camp A team. The women’s team, led by Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma, Dandi Jyothika Sri, and Rupal Choudhary, also won gold at National Open Relay Carnival 2024 with a time of 3 minutes and 28.64 seconds.

-- Advertisement --

This was only the second local 400-meter competition, making their performance impressive.

Previously, Anas, Vithya, Poovamma, and Nirmal teamed up and won the 4x400m mixed relay final with a fast time of 3 minutes and 17.37 seconds. In another event, Reliance secured victory in the 4x100m women’s relay. Sukhi Baskey, Sabita Tappo, Bonita Lakra, and P. Sahu clocked 46.89 seconds to claim the gold medal.

-- Advertisement --

In the U20 category, the team of Ramol Bhonsle, Abiynaya Rajarajan, Neole Cornelio, and Sakshi Chavan won the women’s 4×100 event in 45.81s, beating Junior Camp B and Punjab. Meanwhile, Vallipi, Mahendra Santa, Karthikeyan S., and D Jayaram clinched the top spot in the U20 men’s section with a time of 40.65s.

Best running shoes - KreedOnRead More | Top 12 Best Running Shoes In India for Various Terrain

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
Previous article
WTT Feeder Beirut II: Sreeja Akula Crowned Women’s Singles Champion
Next article
WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction to Shikhar Dhawan’s Doppelganger

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is gearing up to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first...
Cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction to Shikhar Dhawan’s Doppelganger

Sumit Malgotra -
During the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru...
News

WTT Feeder Beirut II: Sreeja Akula Crowned Women’s Singles Champion

Sumit Malgotra -
Indian Table Tennis player, Sreeja Akula, ranked 47th globally, won the WTT Feeder Beirut II women's singles title by...
Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: India vs Afghanistan, When and Where to Watch – All Details

Sumit Malgotra -
After a disappointing game against Afghanistan at Damac Stadium, Igor Stimac's team aims to improve their performance when they...
Cricket

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings

Nidhi Singh -
The IPL (2024) frenzy ignites once more, as 10 teams clash in a riveting battle for cricket supremacy. With...
Cricket

CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are poised to lock horns with the Gujarat...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019