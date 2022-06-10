National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship 2022 (61st edition) is scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai from June 10-14. The Competition will be organized by Tamilnadu Athletics Association under the purview of the Athletics Federation of India.
India’s top athletes are ready to pierce at the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2022 to sweep into the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Over 750 athletes from all over the country will be participating to qualify for the CWG. Also, an 11-member team from Srilanka will be participating as well.
@afiindia ready for 61st National Interstate Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai, TN. 10 to 14 June 2022. Get ready to 👀 🎬
For latest updates please visit https://t.co/mpcEkl0rQz @Adille1 @anjubobbygeorg1 @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw @ril_foundation @jswsports pic.twitter.com/SoetOBXm8X
— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 31, 2022
Athletes to watch at National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2022
- Sprinters like Hima Das (100m and 200m), Dutee Chand (100m), Jyothi Yarraji, S Dhanalakshmi, Priya Mohan, and Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Rupal Chaudhary will be seen in action.
- Tokyo Olympians Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, and Arokia Rajiv will make an appearance in Men’s 400m. Asian Games gold medalist Sudha Singh and Asian Championships bronze medalist Parul Chaudhary will face each other in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.
- Amlan Borgohain (200m) sprinter and national record holder planning to make a cut for CWG.
- Neeraj Chopra the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and 3000m steeplechase specialist, Avinash Sable will not take part in the event.
National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2022 Schedule
CLICK HERE: Check Schedule
Date and venue
- June 10 to June 14, 2022
- Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Where to watch the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship 2022
- Time- 6:00 AM local time on June 10
- Live streaming – YouTube channel of Athletics Federation of India’s official