National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship 2022 (61st edition) is scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai from June 10-14. The Competition will be organized by Tamilnadu Athletics Association under the purview of the Athletics Federation of India.

India’s top athletes are ready to pierce at the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2022 to sweep into the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Over 750 athletes from all over the country will be participating to qualify for the CWG. Also, an 11-member team from Srilanka will be participating as well.

Athletes to watch at National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2022

Hima Das (100m and 200m), Dutee Chand (100m), Jyothi Yarraji, S Dhanalakshmi, Priya Mohan, and Sprinters likeand Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Rupal Chaudhary will be seen in action.

Tokyo Olympians Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, and Arokia Rajiv will make an appearance in Men’s 400m. Asian Games gold medalist Sudha Singh and Asian Championships bronze medalist Parul Chaudhary will face each other in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships 2022 Schedule

CLICK HERE: Check Schedule

Date and venue

June 10 to June 14, 2022

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship 2022

Time- 6:00 AM local time on June 10

Live streaming – YouTube channel of Athletics Federation of India’s official

