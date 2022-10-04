36th National Games: Siva Subramaniam breaks men’s pole vault national record | Today’s Schedule

- Advertisement -

Pole vaulter Siva Subramaniam cleared 5.31m at the 36th National Games to break his national record made four years ago. The Services pole vaulter marginally improved his record and his previous best of 5.30m had come in 2018.

Another service man from Arunachal Pradesh, emerged as the other star of the day, setting a new national record in the men’s 96kg weightlifting, with Sambo Lapung lifting 198kg to break the Clean and Jerk mark.

Siva Subramaniam broke the National Games record of 5.10 set by Vijay Pal Singh in 1987 by clearing 5.11m. He then cleared 5.21m and claimed the bar in 5.31, taking into account the record. He failed on the first try but reeled in to clean it up the next time.

Hrutika Shriram from Maharashtra won gold in the women’s 3m Springboard diving event. With a score of 179.15 points, she immediately dedicated the gold to her coach-husband and two-year-old son.

In the discus throw, Kirpal Singh’s (Punjab) 59.32m is a new National Games record and broke the 25-year-old mark set by Shakti Singh of 58.56.

Breaststroke star SP Likhit was also involved in winning two golds at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex in Rajkot.

Komal Wakale from Maharashtra clinched gold in women’s 87kg weightlifting. Karnataka’s BN Usha settled for silver and T. Satya Jyothi of Andhra Pradesh settled for bronze.

36th National Games: Medal tally (Oct 3rd, 2022)

Here's the medal tally following the end of day's play on 3rd October 🤩 at the #NationalGames2022 The 1️⃣st two positions remain same as yesterday👍 -- Advertisement -- But we have a new entry in the 3️⃣rd position #Maharashtra 🤩 Many congratulations to all the medalists! #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/d0j0Lp4TYF — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2022

36th National Games: Today’s Schedule

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for tomorrow, 4th October 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action at the #36thNationalGames 1/3 pic.twitter.com/XgeE4Hxq5l — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2022

