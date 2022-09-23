National Games (TT): Top Seeds Sathiyan, Sharath, & Batra Secured Easy Wins | Know Today’s Schedule

- Advertisement -

Ace table tennis players advanced through to the next round of the 36 National Games as they secured convincing wins over their opponents on Thursday. Former national champion Sanil Shetty survived a scare and top seed G Sathiyan and second seed Achanta Sharath Kamal also registered comfortable victories to advance to the third round of the table tennis competition at the ongoing National Games 2022.

The individual event at the PDDU Indoor Stadium was kicked off by the local mixed doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Filzah Fatema Kadri who upset top seeds Sanil Shetty and R. Tennison of Maharashtra to reach the quarterfinals.

Five of the eight seeds in the mixed doubles draw failed to reach the quarterfinals. Shetty won in a closely fought contest against Uttar Pradesh’s Divyansh Srivastava. The left-hander from Mumbai, Maharashtra was clearly struggling for rhythm but held his nerve at 9-9 to grab two quick points to win 11-5, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9.

On the other hand, Sathiyan dealt with Haryana’s Wesley Do Roserio by 13-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-5, while Sharath defeated Maharashtra’s Ravindra Kotiyan by 11-9, 11-6, 11- 6 and 17-15.

Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar also started their campaigns with easy wins in the second round. Thakkar beat Uttar Pradesh’s Sarth Mishra 11-5, 11-6, 11-6, 14-16, 11-6, while Desai defeated Mohammed Ali from Telangana by 11-4, 11 -5, 11-6, 11-8.

36 National Games: Table Tennis Results (Round 32)

Men’s Singles

G. Sathiyan (TN) beat Wesely Do Rossaraio (Har) 13-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-5;

Manav Thakkar (Guj) Sarth Mishra (UP) 11-5, 11-6, 11-6, 12-14, 11-6;

Anirban Ghosh (WB) beat Ishaan Hingorani (Guj) 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-3;

Harmeet Desai (Guj) defeated Mohammed Ali (Telg) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8;

Sanil Shetty beat Divyansh Srivastava (UP) 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9;

Manush Sha (Guj) bt K.J. Akash (Kar) 11-5, 11-8, 11-2, 11-4;

Soumyajit Ghosh beat Raegan Albuquerque (Mah) 11-5, 4-11, 11-2, 10-12, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9,

Sharath Kamal (TN) defeated Ravindra Kotiyan (Mah) 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 17-15.

Women’s Singles

Manika Batra (Del) beat G. Pranitha (Telg) 11-5, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8,

Takeme Sarkar (WB) defeated Nikhat Banu (Telg) 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-9, 14-12;

Anusha Kutumbale (MP) Riti Shankar (Har) 11-5, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9;

Reeth Rishya (Mah) bt CR Harshavardhini (TN) 13-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-2; 11-3,

Diya Chitale defeated Trisha Paul (Har) 11-3, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10;

Suhana Saini (Har) beat Prapti Sen (WB) 13-15, 11-7, 13-11, 11-6, 8-11, 14-12;

Swastika Ghosh (Mah) bt V. Kowshika (TN)11-8, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6;

Sreeja Akula (Telg) defeated Anannya Basak (Mah) 13-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-8.

Today’s Table Tennis Schedule: 36 National Games

Have a look at the #TableTennis schedule of Day 4️⃣, 23rd Sept 👀 You can watch the live telecast 📽️ on DD Sports. Let's wish our champs in the comments below👇🏻#NationalGames2022 #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/l0c7WcZ0x7 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 22, 2022

