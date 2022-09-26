Monday, September 26, 2022
36th National Games: Netball & Kabaddi Events To Commence Today

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
36th National Games: Netball & Kabaddi Events To Commence Today- KreedOn
Image Source- Sportstar
Two thrilling events in 36th National Games, Kabaddi and Netball will kickstart on September 26, 2022. The Netball events will be held at Multi-Purpose Hall, SCB, V1 in Bhavnagar, from September 26 to September 30. On the other hand, Kabaddi events will take place from September 26 to October 1 at TransStadia, Eka Area V2 in Ahmedabad.

Netball is an English invention that traces its roots to basketball in the 1890s and is currently played by two teams of seven members each. In 1995, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) accepted this sport as an Olympic-recognized sport.

In Kabaddi, there will be eight teams participating in National Games 2022- Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Services, and Gujarat in the men’s category. Whereas the eight teams in the women’s category are Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Gujarat.

The last edition of the National Games was held in 2015, where Rajasthan men and the Haryana women clinched gold in the kabaddi event.

36th National Games: Today’s Netball & Kabaddi Schedule

Nidhi Singh
