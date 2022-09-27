Tuesday, September 27, 2022
HomeNews36th National Games, Kabaddi: Gujarat Men & Maharashtra Women Started Campaign on...

36th National Games, Kabaddi: Gujarat Men & Maharashtra Women Started Campaign on a Winning Note

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
36th National Games, Kabaddi: Gujarat Men & Maharashtra Women Started Campaign on a Winning Note- KreedOn
Image Source- NetIndian.in
- Advertisement -

Maharashtra women and Gujarat men emerged victorious on the opening day of the Kabaddi competition of the 36th National Games at the EKA TransStadia Indoor Stadium on Monday.

A thrilling performance from Maharashtra women stunned national champions Himachal Pradesh 32-31 with their controlled play in the first half. They defended resolutely in the second half to beat the national champions by a single point.

-- Advertisement --

On the other hand, the Maharashtra men defeated Tamil Nadu 49-25. Services defeated Chandigarh by 66-32 and Gujarat men defeated Goa by 56-27.

However, Gujarat women could not prevent Bihar and lost the match by 38-15, largely thanks to a brilliant second-half performance by Bihar.

-- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, the netball action also began in Bhavnagar as the hosts took on national champions Haryana in the opening encounter. Gujarat men’s team came up with a spirited fight but ended up on the losing side 47-60 in the Pool-A encounter.

 

36th National Games: Kabaddi & Netball Results

-- Advertisement --

Men

  • Group A: Maharashtra beat Tamil Nadu 49-25
  • Group B: Gujarat beat Goa 56-27

Women

Group A: Bihar beat Gujarat 38-15; Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh 32-31.

-- Advertisement --

Netball

Men’s Group A: Gujarat lost to Haryana 47-60

36th National Games Today’s Schedule

Ajay Thakur KreedOnRead More | Kabaddi Rules to master you playing skills

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleWhy Bajrang Punia Want More Olympics Centers In India? Know at – KreedOn Candids

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
All about Handball Game | KreedOn

All You Need To Know About Handball Game | History |...

Handball
Women's International Tent Pegging Championship - KreedOn

Proud Moment! India Clinched Bronze on Debut in Women’s International Tent...

News
Odisha Sports Model- KreedOn

Odisha Sports Model: A State of Sporting Excellence | Analyzing Sporting...

KreedOn Case Study
Maharashtra Govt acknowledges Dahi Handi as Adventure sport, says it will bring international fame- KreedOn

Maharashtra CM acknowledges Dahi Handi as Adventure sport | Says it...

News