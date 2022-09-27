36th National Games, Kabaddi: Gujarat Men & Maharashtra Women Started Campaign on a Winning Note

Maharashtra women and Gujarat men emerged victorious on the opening day of the Kabaddi competition of the 36th National Games at the EKA TransStadia Indoor Stadium on Monday.
A thrilling performance from Maharashtra women stunned national champions Himachal Pradesh 32-31 with their controlled play in the first half. They defended resolutely in the second half to beat the national champions by a single point.
On the other hand, the Maharashtra men defeated Tamil Nadu 49-25. Services defeated Chandigarh by 66-32 and Gujarat men defeated Goa by 56-27.
However, Gujarat women could not prevent Bihar and lost the match by 38-15, largely thanks to a brilliant second-half performance by Bihar.
Meanwhile, the netball action also began in Bhavnagar as the hosts took on national champions Haryana in the opening encounter. Gujarat men’s team came up with a spirited fight but ended up on the losing side 47-60 in the Pool-A encounter.
36th National Games: Kabaddi & Netball Results
Men
- Group A: Maharashtra beat Tamil Nadu 49-25
- Group B: Gujarat beat Goa 56-27
Women
Group A: Bihar beat Gujarat 38-15; Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh 32-31.-- Advertisement --
Netball
Men’s Group A: Gujarat lost to Haryana 47-60
36th National Games Today’s Schedule
Have a look at the schedule for today, 27th September
You can watch the live telecast 📽️ on DD Sports. Let's wish our champs in the comments below👇🏻#NationalGames2022 #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Qwnb65M5dw
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 26, 2022
