36th National Games, Kabaddi: Gujarat Men & Maharashtra Women Started Campaign on a Winning Note

Maharashtra women and Gujarat men emerged victorious on the opening day of the Kabaddi competition of the 36th National Games at the EKA TransStadia Indoor Stadium on Monday.

A thrilling performance from Maharashtra women stunned national champions Himachal Pradesh 32-31 with their controlled play in the first half. They defended resolutely in the second half to beat the national champions by a single point.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra men defeated Tamil Nadu 49-25. Services defeated Chandigarh by 66-32 and Gujarat men defeated Goa by 56-27.

However, Gujarat women could not prevent Bihar and lost the match by 38-15, largely thanks to a brilliant second-half performance by Bihar.

Meanwhile, the netball action also began in Bhavnagar as the hosts took on national champions Haryana in the opening encounter. Gujarat men’s team came up with a spirited fight but ended up on the losing side 47-60 in the Pool-A encounter.

36th National Games: Kabaddi & Netball Results

Men

Group A: Maharashtra beat Tamil Nadu 49-25

Group B: Gujarat beat Goa 56-27

Women

Group A: Bihar beat Gujarat 38-15; Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh 32-31.

Netball

Men’s Group A: Gujarat lost to Haryana 47-60

36th National Games Today’s Schedule

Have a look at the schedule for today, 27th September You can watch the live telecast 📽️ on DD Sports. Let's wish our champs in the comments below👇🏻#NationalGames2022 #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Qwnb65M5dw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 26, 2022

