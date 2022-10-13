36th National Games Conclude: Services Retain Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy | Sajan & Hashika Named Best Athletes

- Advertisement -

The 36th National Games concluded at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, with Services Sports Control Board, Kerala’s Sajan Prakash, and Karnataka’s Hashika Ramchandra awarded with top honors.

Top-most athletes from all 36 states and Union Territories of India participated in 36 sports disciplines to symbolize the Games’ motto “Judega India, Jitega India”

It's been a fantastic couple of weeks but all good things must come to an end, so is the 36th #NationalGames2022. Here is the glimpse of the amazing, fantastic and iconic National Games. pic.twitter.com/DLmlrNwpkI — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 12, 2022

The Government of Gujarat revived the country’s largest and most significant sports festival “National Games” and successfully organized it in less than 100 days.

Honorable Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the coveted Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy to the hybrid contingent of Services for the fourth time in succession.

36th National Games: Medal Tally

The Final Standing🎖️| #36thNationalGames

Let's give it up for SERVICES!!! 🏆 4️⃣ back-to-back #NationalGames titles now. Great effort and sportsmanship spirit rule all around for the No 1️⃣ team of #NationalGames2022 🤩 Many congratulations! pic.twitter.com/1ejyefuDRt — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 13, 2022

Services bagged the number 1 spot in the medal table with 61 gold, 35 silver, and 32 bronze and Maharashtra finished second in the medals tally (most medals amongst States and UTs) and bagged the Indian Olympic Association’s Best State trophy.

Honorable Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel gave away the Best Male Athlete to Sajan Prakash (5 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze). This was Sajan Prakash’s second successive honor, as he won the same trophy in 2015 as well.

14-year-old, Hashika Ramchandra from Karnataka, claimed the Best Female Athlete award with 6 gold and 1 bronze.

Gujarat’s 10-year-old Shauryajit Khaire (Mallakhamb) emerged as a star of the Games, becoming its youngest medal winner.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that certain energies that one immediately feels when one visits Gujarat. He also said,

“I have no doubt that all of you will carry home sweet memories of Gujarat. Several records were broken in the National Games. But no hearts have been broken”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said,

“Our new Sports Policy should help the athletes in the state to aim higher. To develop the skills of athletes, we have also started the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University and I hope the university helps create Olympic athletes,”

The National Games flag was handed over to a delegation led by Sports Minister Govind Gaude from Goa, which hosts the 37th edition of the National Games in 2023.

