National Games 2022: List of Sports, Schedule, Dates & Venues | All You Need To Know

National Games 2022 is scheduled to take place in Gujarat from September 27 to October 10. This multi-disciplinary eminent sporting event in the country returns after seven years as the previous edition happened in Kerala in 2015.

Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah unveiled the mascot and anthem for the National Games 2022 at the EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The mascot of the national games 2022 is Saavaj, which means lion in Gujarati and the anthem for the games has been rendered by Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh. The anthem comprises the philosophy of Judega India and Jitega India.

The games will be held in six cities of Gujarat — Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar. Only one event is going to be held at the Velodrome, Delhi- Track Cycling. An estimated 8,000 athletes will participate in 36 sports disciplines.

National Games 2022 | Complete Schedule

SN SPORTS CITY VENUE DATES 1 Archery Ahmedabad Sanskardham Venue 1 September 30-October 6 (7 days) 2 Kho-Kho Ahmedabad Sanskardham Venue 2 September 30-October 4 (5 days) 3 Mallakhambh Ahmedabad Sanskardham Venue 2 October 7-11 (5 days) 4 Rugby 7s Ahmedabad Transtadia, Football Ground September 28-30 (3 days) 5 Football (M) Ahmedabad Transtadia, Football Ground October 2-11 (10 days) 6 Football (F) Ahmedabad Shahibagh Police Ground October 1-10 (10 days) 7 Kabaddi Ahmedabad EKA, Transtadia September 26-October 1 (5 days) 8 Yogasana Ahmedabad EKA, Transtadia October 6-11 (6 days) 9 Rowing Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 1 September 30-October 3 (4 days) 10 Canoeing Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 1 October 10-11 (2 days) 11 RS – Skateboarding Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30-October 1 (2 days) 12 RS – Artistic Skating Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30-October 1 (2 days) 13 RS – Inline Skating Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30-October 1 (2 days) 14 RS – Speed Skating Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30-October 2 (3 days) 15 Lawn Tennis Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 4 September 29-October 5 (7 days) 16 Soft Tennis Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 4 October 7-11 (5 days) 17 Lawn Bowl Ahmedabad Kensville Golf and Country Club September 26-October 3 (8 days) 18 Golf Ahmedabad Kensville Golf and Country Club October 6-9 (4 days) 19 Shooting (Shotgun) Ahmedabad Crowne Academy September 30-October 7 (8 days) 20 Shooting Ahmedabad Rifle Club September 29-October 3 (5 days) 21 Cycling (Road) Gandhinagar CHH Road October 8-9 (2 days) 22 Weightlifting Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 September 30-October 4 (5 days) 23 Judo Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 October 7-11 (5 days) 24 Fencing Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 September 30-October 4 (5 days) 25 Wushu Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 October 8-11 (4 days) 26 Boxing Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 October 5-12 (8 days) 27 Wrestling Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 September 30-October 2 (3 days) 28 Triathlon Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar September 30-October 2 (3 days) 29 Squash Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar Courts October 1-5 (5 days) 30 Athletics Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar Ground September 30-October 4 (5 days) 31 Softball Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar Ground October 7-11 (5 days) 32 Beach Handball Surat Dumas Beach September 30-October 4 (5 days) 33 Beach Volleyball Surat Dumas Beach October 6-9 (4 days) 34 Table Tennis Surat PDDU Indoor Stadium September 20-24 (5 days) 35 Badminton Surat PDDU Indoor Stadium October 1-6 (6 days) 36 Gymnastics Vadodara Sama Sports Complex September 30-October 4 (5 days) 37 Handball Vadodara Sama Sports Complex October 7-12 (6 days) 38 Aquatics Rajkot Sardar Patel Complex October 2-8 (7 days) 39 Hockey Rajkot Saurashtra U & DC Ground 1, 2 October 2-9 (8 days) 40 Netball Bhavnagar MPH, SAG September 26-30 (5 days) 41 Basketball 3×3 Bhavnagar Outdoor Courts, SAG October 1-3 (3 days) 42 Basketball 5×5 Bhavnagar Outdoor Courts, SAG October 1-6 (6 days) 43 Volleyball Bhavnagar MPH, SAG October 8-12 (5 days) 44 Cycling (Track) Delhi Velodrome October 1-4 (4 days)

