Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeNewsNational Games 2022: Rani Rampal Shines | Check Highlights & Schedule

National Games 2022: Rani Rampal Shines | Check Highlights & Schedule

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
National Games 2022: Rani Rampal Shines | Check Highlights & Today's Schedule - KreedOn
Image Source- The Statesmen
- Advertisement -

A brilliant performance by Rani Rampal as she fired five goals as Haryana overcame Jharkhand by 5-2 to enter the final of women’s hockey in the National Games 2022 at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

In the final, Haryana will meet Punjab which defeated Madhya Pradesh by 2-1 in the other semifinal.

-- Advertisement --

Olympic bronze winner Lovlina Borgohain and CWG medal-winning duo of Mohammed Hussamuddin and Jaismine Lamboria secured a medal in the 36th National Games boxing competition after claiming quarterfinal victories on Sunday.

Indian athlete Pragnya Mohan bagged a gold medal in the women’s triathlon event at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat on Sunday. Mohan, representing Gujarat, registered the timing at 1:07.32 to beat Mansi Mohite of Maharashtra (1:13.10) by five minutes.

-- Advertisement --

Swimmer, Srihari Nataraj claimed sixth gold after he won the men’s 100m freestyle swimming event at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat on Saturday. Nataraj, representing Karnataka, clocked 50.41 seconds, a new National Games record.

Professional golfer Karandeep Singh Kochhar won the men’s singles golf event by a huge margin at the National Games 2022 held at Kensville Golf Resort in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

National Games 2022: Today’s Schedule

-- Advertisement --

National games 2022: Where to Watch

The Games will be available live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.

Energy drinks- KreedOnRead More | Indian Sports & Energy Drinks: Market Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleArsenal vs Liverpool DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch ARS vs LIV today’s match | Fantasy Football Prediction Tips By Experts

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
best PUBG Teams in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Best PUBG Teams in the World 

Esports

Classic Chhetri! After Ronaldo & Messi, Chhetri placed third in Top...

News
pubg teams in india - KreedOn

Top 10 PUBG Teams In India 

Esports
Cover

Top 10 players with most ducks in Cricket

Cricket