National Games 2022: Rani Rampal Shines | Check Highlights & Schedule

A brilliant performance by Rani Rampal as she fired five goals as Haryana overcame Jharkhand by 5-2 to enter the final of women’s hockey in the National Games 2022 at the Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

In the final, Haryana will meet Punjab which defeated Madhya Pradesh by 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Olympic bronze winner Lovlina Borgohain and CWG medal-winning duo of Mohammed Hussamuddin and Jaismine Lamboria secured a medal in the 36th National Games boxing competition after claiming quarterfinal victories on Sunday.

Indian athlete Pragnya Mohan bagged a gold medal in the women’s triathlon event at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat on Sunday. Mohan, representing Gujarat, registered the timing at 1:07.32 to beat Mansi Mohite of Maharashtra (1:13.10) by five minutes.

Swimmer, Srihari Nataraj claimed sixth gold after he won the men’s 100m freestyle swimming event at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat on Saturday. Nataraj, representing Karnataka, clocked 50.41 seconds, a new National Games record.

Professional golfer Karandeep Singh Kochhar won the men’s singles golf event by a huge margin at the National Games 2022 held at Kensville Golf Resort in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

National Games 2022: Today’s Schedule

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for tomorrow, 10th October 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action at the #36thNationalgames2022 pic.twitter.com/VSSNRxkQkB — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 9, 2022 -- Advertisement --

National games 2022: Where to Watch

The Games will be available live on Doordarshan Sports and the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharti Sports.

