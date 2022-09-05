Monday, September 5, 2022
HomeNewsNational games 2022 – Anthem & Mascot Revealed | All Details Are...

National games 2022 – Anthem & Mascot Revealed | All Details Are Here

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
National Games 2022- Anthem and Mascot- KreedOn
Image Source- Sportstar, The Hindu
- Advertisement -

Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah unveiled the mascot and anthem for the National Games 2022 at the EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The mascot of national games 2022 is Saavaj, which means lion in Gujarati and the anthem for the games has been rendered by Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh. The anthem comprises the philosophy of Judega India and Jitega India.

Significance of Mascot & Anthem: National Games 2022

National Games 2022 Mascot & Anthem- KreedOn
Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur with Savaj Mascot, Image Source- Republic World
The Saavaj mascot represents India’s cultural heritage and also symbolizes the rapid growth that India is achieving to become a global leader.
The anthem of the National Games 2022 is a symbol of the philosophy ‘Judega India, Jitega India.’ It was sung by renowned Bollywood singer, Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics of the anthem aim to inspire the youth of the nation and connect them with historical places like the Statue of Unity and Sabarmati. The song also captures the emotion of athletes conquering adversity and difficulties.
At this event, besides the Home Minister, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta, and Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were also present.
-- Advertisement --

Mr. Shah addressed over 10,000 people at this event and said-

“Ten years ago, when Modiji was the chief minister here, he started the Khel Mahakumbh. At that time Gujarat was nowhere in sports on the global map. Now, we have the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, and very soon we will have the world’s biggest sports city too,”

Artificial intelligence in sports - KreedOnRead More | Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Growth 

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleUnion Minister Amit Shah’s vision for Ahmedabad, Says – ‘The City Will Soon Become World’s Biggest Sports City’

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Indian Women’s ODI and T20I Teams for New Zealand Tour Announced

Cricket
Magic Bus and RaMagic Bus and Ranbir Kapoornbir Kapoor

NGOs using sports to tackle social problems in india

Athletes
India's Village of female boxers by KreedOn

Indian Girls in Chakar Village are Boxing Through Social Barriers

Athletes
Ind vs Zim dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Ind vs Zim Dream11 Prediction for 1st ODI | India vs...

Cricket Predictions