National games 2022 – Anthem & Mascot Revealed | All Details Are Here

- Advertisement -

Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah unveiled the mascot and anthem for the National Games 2022 at the EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Launched the Mascot ‘Savaj’ and the Anthem of the 36th National Games at the curtain raiser event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/RlCYXs3xf7 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2022

The mascot of national games 2022 is Saavaj, which means lion in Gujarati and the anthem for the games has been rendered by Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh. The anthem comprises the philosophy of Judega India and Jitega India.

Significance of Mascot & Anthem: National Games 2022

The Saavaj mascot represents India’s cultural heritage and also symbolizes the rapid growth that India is achieving to become a global leader.

The anthem of the National Games 2022 is a symbol of the philosophy ‘Judega India, Jitega India.’ It was sung by renowned Bollywood singer, Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics of the anthem aim to inspire the youth of the nation and connect them with historical places like the Statue of Unity and Sabarmati. The song also captures the emotion of athletes conquering adversity and difficulties.

At this event, besides the Home Minister, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta, and Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were also present. -- Advertisement -- Mr. Shah addressed over 10,000 people at this event and said- “Ten years ago, when Modiji was the chief minister here, he started the Khel Mahakumbh. At that time Gujarat was nowhere in sports on the global map. Now, we have the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, and very soon we will have the world’s biggest sports city too,” Read More | Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Growth

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --