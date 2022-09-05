National games 2022 – Anthem & Mascot Revealed | All Details Are Here

Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah unveiled the mascot and anthem for the National Games 2022 at the EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Launched the Mascot ‘Savaj’ and the Anthem of the 36th National Games at the curtain raiser event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/RlCYXs3xf7
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2022
The mascot of national games 2022 is Saavaj, which means lion in Gujarati and the anthem for the games has been rendered by Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh. The anthem comprises the philosophy of Judega India and Jitega India.
Significance of Mascot & Anthem: National Games 2022
Mr. Shah addressed over 10,000 people at this event and said-
“Ten years ago, when Modiji was the chief minister here, he started the Khel Mahakumbh. At that time Gujarat was nowhere in sports on the global map. Now, we have the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, and very soon we will have the world’s biggest sports city too,”
Read More | Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Growth