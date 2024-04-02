Mark Your Calendars: ESFI Set to Ignite National Esports Championships from April 18!

- Advertisement -

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has announced that the National Esports Championships (NESC) are scheduled to begin on April 18. This event offers players from all over India the opportunity to showcase their skills in DOTA 2 (Open), eFootball (Open), and Counter-Strike 2, with both open and female categories available. The online qualifiers, starting on April 18, will follow a double-elimination format. Winners will progress to the regional qualifiers, where they will compete against other Asian nations for a chance to secure a place in the global finals of the 16th World Esports Championships (WEC). The WEC 2024, organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF), will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting on November 11.

This event will see 609 teams from various countries competing across five game titles: Counter Strike 2 (Open and Female), Dota 2, eFootball series, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Open and Female), and PUBG MOBILE. For the first time, the tournament will offer a prize pool of USD 1 million, which will be distributed among the top eight teams in each game title and category.

Registration for the NESC 2023 event is currently open and will remain so until April 15th. The online qualifying rounds are scheduled to begin on April 18th and will utilize a double-elimination format. Vinod Tiwari, President of the Esports Federation of India (ESFI), has shown enthusiasm for the upcoming championships. Tiwari emphasized the achievements of female athletes, particularly highlighting the success of last year’s female CS:GO qualifiers, and expressed anticipation for this year’s accomplishments.

