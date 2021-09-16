Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsMen's National Boxing championships kicks off in Bellary

Men’s National Boxing championships kicks off in Bellary

-- Advertisement --
By Santhosh Narayan
Updated:
national boxing championship 2021 | KreedOn
Image Source: First Post

National Boxing Championships: The men’s national boxing championships kicked off yesterday at Bellary, Karnataka. 

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

-- Advertisement --

Boxer: Sumit Sangwan

Sumit Sangwan of Haryana pulled off a comfortable win on the opening day in the 86kg category. He won against former Olympian Harish Prasadula of Andhra Pradesh by a unanimous decision. 

Neeraj Swami, President’s cup gold medalist also won his bout. He defeated Haryana’s Sagar 5-0 convincingly in the 48kg category. 

-- Advertisement --

Rajpinder Singh of Punjab also won his match. Singh defeated Niltu from Himachal Pradesh 5-0 to secure the bout. 

Other impressive starts were made by Nikil Dubey of Maharashtra and Dinesh Kumar of Chhattisgarh. 

NOTABLE STARS IN ACTION

Many notable faces are also participating in the competition. London Olympian, Sumit Sangwan for Haryana, Asian Games medalist Shiva Thapa for Assam, former world championship bronze medalist Gaurav Bidhuri for Railways, Commonwealth and Asian Games medalist Md Hasmuddin and Deepak Kumar respectively for Services among others. 

The gold medallists will gain automatic selection for the World Championships, while the silver medallists will get a place in the national camp.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

-- Advertisement --
Santhosh Narayan
Previous articleThe 60th National Athletics championship: Day 1 Highlights 

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
women in sports kreedon|women athletes kreedon||women athletes kreedon|women athletes kreedon

7 Famous female sports players in India who are making the...

Athletes

Mary Kom Named as Event Ambassador of Tata Mumbai Marathon

News
boxing quad kreedon|boxing squad kreedon

Shiva Thapa – Gaurav Bidhuri Omitted from India’s Boxing Squad for...

Athletes
indian contingent kreedon

Ten member Boxing Squad for Asian Games 2018 Announced

Boxing