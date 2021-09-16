Men’s National Boxing championships kicks off in Bellary

National Boxing Championships: The men’s national boxing championships kicked off yesterday at Bellary, Karnataka.

DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

-- Advertisement --

Sumit Sangwan of Haryana pulled off a comfortable win on the opening day in the 86kg category. He won against former Olympian Harish Prasadula of Andhra Pradesh by a unanimous decision.

Neeraj Swami, President’s cup gold medalist also won his bout. He defeated Haryana’s Sagar 5-0 convincingly in the 48kg category.

-- Advertisement --

Rajpinder Singh of Punjab also won his match. Singh defeated Niltu from Himachal Pradesh 5-0 to secure the bout.

Other impressive starts were made by Nikil Dubey of Maharashtra and Dinesh Kumar of Chhattisgarh.

NOTABLE STARS IN ACTION

Many notable faces are also participating in the competition. London Olympian, Sumit Sangwan for Haryana, Asian Games medalist Shiva Thapa for Assam, former world championship bronze medalist Gaurav Bidhuri for Railways, Commonwealth and Asian Games medalist Md Hasmuddin and Deepak Kumar respectively for Services among others.

The gold medallists will gain automatic selection for the World Championships, while the silver medallists will get a place in the national camp.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]