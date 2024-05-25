Narendra Modi’s Exclusive Interview: India’s Potential to Host Olympics Examined

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that the successful execution of last year’s G20 Summit has heightened the confidence among Indian citizens regarding the country’s capability to host the Olympics. In an exclusive interview with News18’s Aman Sharma, Payal Mehta, Aman Chopra, and Amitabh Sinha on Saturday, Narendra Modi mentioned that a team has been assembled under his direction to research the organization of major international sporting events and world championships in other nations. Emphasizing the importance of India bidding for the 2036 Olympics, PM Narendra Modi mentioned that he has assembled a team to examine future events such as the 2029 Youth Olympics, the 2024 Chess Olympiad, and the World Beach Games.

he stated that:

“I have formed a team and told them to go as observers to all these events and study the details.”

The Prime Minister also recalled his experience of observing the intricacies of hosting the Olympics during the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Prime Minister Modi announced in October last year that India aims to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not yet established a specific timeframe for awarding the hosting rights for the 2036 Games. The next available Summer Games after Brisbane 2032 will be in 2036, with Paris and Los Angeles hosting in 2024 and 2028, respectively.

