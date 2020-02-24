NAP vs BAR Dream11 Prediction | Napoli vs FC Barcelona CL Round of 16

NAP vs BAR Dream11 Prediction | Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs FC Barcelona

Napoli welcome FC Barcelona to the Stadio San Paolo in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Napoli, despite struggling at times, have beaten big names like Liverpool, Juventus and Inter Milan this season. Barcelona, on the other hand, have started to come out of a crisis of their own. However, with El Classico on late Sunday night, they cannot afford any slip ups this week.

Let us have a look at how Napoli and Barcelona have fared this season.

Napoli (Italy)

While they are struggling on the 6th place in Serie A, 9 points off the Champions League spot, there have been some positives. The Gennaro Gattuso’s men have won six of their past seven games. Moreover, they were the first team to beat Liverpool in a competitive match this season. The ‘Gli Azzurri’ have also beaten both Inter Milan and Juventus this season and will relish the opportunity to play Barcelona.

Napoli finished just 2 points below Liverpool in Group E. They started with a 2-0 victory win over the PL leaders, drew with Genk before beating RB Leipzig 2-3 in a thriller. In the reverse fixtures, they drew with Liverpool and RB before trashing Genk to set up a clash against Barcelona. Mertens tops with 5 goals, and Milik follows with 3 goals in the CL for Napoli.

Out: Koulibaly (thigh)

Doubt: Milik (knee), Lozano (adductor), Hysaj (knee), Llorente (fever)

FC Barcelona (Spain)

FC Barcelona have had their troubles this season. Despite that, they are currently on the top of the Spanish League, with a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid; whom they face over the weekend. Messi & Co topped the group of death with 4 wins and 2 draws, scoring 9 goals and conceding 5 in the process.

This will be a crucial week for Barcelona, deciding their fate in both the Champions League and La Liga. The Blaugrana are already knocked out of the Spanish Cup. While Messi has scored 18 goals in the league, including 4 on the weekend, he is yet to turn up in the CL. With FCB’s top scorer in the group stage- Suarez – injured, the Argentine will be crucial in deciding which way the tie tips.

Out: Suárez (knee), Dembélé (hamstring), Alba (groin), Roberto (adductor)

NAP vs BAR Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League. Venue Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy. Date 25 February, Tuesday (26 February, Wednesday in India) Time 01:30 am IST Possible playing XI NAP: Meret (GK); Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimović, Mário Rui; Fabián, Ruiz, Demme, Zieliński; Callejón, Mertens, Insigne BAR: Ter Stegen (GK); Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Junior: Arthur, Busquets, De Jong: Messi, Griezmann, Fati Impact players Messi, Mertens, Insigne, Griezmann

My Dream11 Team

M ter Stegen (GK); G Di Lorenzo, K Manolas, G Pique; F Ruiz, J Callejon, F De Jong, S Busquets; A Milik, D Mertens, L Messi.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Champions League Match: NAP vs BAR Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Marc Andre Ter Stegen has started 5 games in the CL group stage, keeping 2 clean sheets. The German shot-stopper has made 14 saves and saves 83.23% of the shots out of the net. Ter Stegen is among the modern generation keepers, who love using their feet. He has made 784 passes and averages 27.6 passes per game (ppg).

Defenders

Giovanni Di Lorenzo has played in all of Napoli’s CL games this season, making 35 tackles and 26 interceptions. Lorenzo has completed 293 passes in the CL, averaging 50.7 passes per game for Napoli.

FC Barcelona will not remember Kostos Manolas fondly. The Greek centre back scored the winning goal in Barca’s 4-0 defeat at AS Roma two seasons ago. He has played 4 CL matches, making 10 tackles and 21 interceptions. With 159 passes, with an average of 45.8 ppg, Manolas is quite good, passing the ball out of the back.

Gerard Pique has played in Barca’s 4 of six CL games this season. The Catalonian centre back is a perfect fit in Barcelona’s tiki-taka system. He has completed 259 passes in just 4 games at a top average of 73.3 passes per game. He also has made 16 tackles and 22 interceptions this season.

Midfielders

Fabian Ruiz is our first pick in midfield. The Spanish midfield is plying his trade for Napoli. He has started in all of Napoli’s CL games this campaign, completing 345 passes at an average of 65.2 passes per game. Ruiz has also made 28 successful tackles and 26 interceptions.

For Jose Callejon , the former Real Madrid man, this will be no lesser than the Classico. The Spanish playmaker has scored 3 goals and 7 assists this season, one of each coming in the Champions League this season. Callejon has a decent passing average of 37.2 per game.

, Former Ajax midfielder Frankie de Jong has had an average start to his Barcelona career. He has played in all of Barcelona’s games. And even Messi has not done that. It shows his importance for the club. The Dutchman has completed 370 passes at an average of 61.6 passes per game.

Sergio Busquets has played in 5 matches. He will be crucial in both reading Napoli’s attack and starting Barca’s attack. Busquets has made 46 tackles and 28 interceptions. The Spanish has completed 245 passes, averaging 49 ppg.

Forwards

Milik has scored 3 goals in 3 matches for Napoli. He averages at least 1.42 spot on the target in every match. However, Milik is doubtful to start. If he doesn’t play, you can go for Insigne or Antoine Grizemann .

Dries Mertens has been scoring regularly even at the age of 32. The Belgian playmaker has scored 4 goals and assisted 1 time in 6 CL starts this season.

Lionel Messi is a must in every game of Barcelona. Not only that, he needs to be in your C/VC choice as well. The Argentine has scored 2 goals and assisted 3 times in CL. The 6-time Ballon d’Or winner warmed up by scoring 4 goals during the weekend.

Dream11 Team Stats: NAP vs BAR Dream11 Prediction