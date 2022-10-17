Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus Replies to Tendulkar’s Laudatory Tweet -“Nam” yaad rakhna! | #Sachintendulkar #T20WorldCup -KreedOn Banter

Monday, October 17, 2022
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus Replies to Sachin Tendulkar’s Laudatory Tweet- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauds the Namibia team via a tweet after its win against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The Namibia team gave a phenomenal performance of 163/7 against the Asia Cup 2022 champions on Sunday, meanwhile, the Sri Lankan team managed to score only 108 runs in 19 overs. Sri Lanka had won the toss but chose to bowl first.

Hailing the Namibia team for its outstanding performance, veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cheered the team with the tweet, “Namibia has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna!”

The Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus also took to Twitter to respond to Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet. “Nam yaad rakhna!” wrote the Namibia player.

Top Next-Gen Young Cricketers Who Could Rule The Upcoming Decade- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 14 Next-Gen Young Cricketers Who Could Rule The Upcoming Decade

Sneha Ghosh
