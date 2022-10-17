Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus Replies to Tendulkar’s Laudatory Tweet -“Nam” yaad rakhna! | #Sachintendulkar #T20WorldCup -KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauds the Namibia team via a tweet after its win against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The Namibia team gave a phenomenal performance of 163/7 against the Asia Cup 2022 champions on Sunday, meanwhile, the Sri Lankan team managed to score only 108 runs in 19 overs. Sri Lanka had won the toss but chose to bowl first.

Namibia 🇳🇦 has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna! 👏🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2022

Hailing the Namibia team for its outstanding performance, veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cheered the team with the tweet, “Namibia has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna!”

-- Advertisement --

The Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus also took to Twitter to respond to Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet. “Nam yaad rakhna!” wrote the Namibia player.

-- Advertisement --