Naman Dhir Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Girl Friend – All Details

Naman Dhir Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: sportsbignews,com
Naman Dhir is a young Indian cricketer who is rapidly gaining recognition for his impressive batting skills. A batting allrounder, he is on the path of establishing himself as one of the most dynamic and promising cricketers that the country has ever produced.

Naman Dhir Biography

Personal Information  
Full Name Naman Dhir
Famous Name Naman
Date of Birth December 31, 1999
Naman Dhir age 24 years
Birth Place Ambala, Haryana, India
Playing Role Batter
Batting Style Right hand Bat
Bowling Style Right arm Offbreak
Batting Position Allrounder
Physical Stats & More  
Naman Dhir Heights (approx.) In meters – 1.78 mm
In feet – 5’9” feet
Eye Colour black
Hair Colour black

Who is Naman Dhir?

Naman Dhir Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

Naman is primarily a right-handed batsman, known for his clean hitting technique and ability to score runs quickly. His success in first-class cricket suggests he possesses the temperament and skills needed to bat for extended periods. Additionally, his exploits in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy highlight his prowess as a finisher, a valuable asset in limited-overs formats.

Harshit Rana Biography | KreedOnAlso Read | Harshit Rana Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Education – All Details

Early Life of Naman Dhir

Naman Dhir | KreedOn
Image Source: tcscricket.co.uk

Naman was born on December 31, 1999, in Ambala, Haryana, a place which is well known for producing world class athletes. His father’s name is Naresh Dhir and Nirupama Dhir is his mother’s name. He showed a keen interest in the game from an early age. Furthermore, he honed his skills through local coaching and participation in age-appropriate tournaments.

Family of Naman Dhir

Naman hails from the state of Haryana. His family consists of him, his mother, Nirupama Dhir and his father, Naresh Dhir.

Cricketing Career of Naman

Batting coach Shiv Sunder Das presents Naman Dhir with his first-class cap | KreedOn
Image Source: Punjab Cricket Asssociation

Naman Dhir’s cricketing journey took a significant leap forward in the 2022-23 domestic season. Making his debut for the Punjab cricket team in the prestigious Ranji Trophy, India’s premier first-class cricket tournament, he made an immediate impression.

Dhir showcased his talent with two scintillating– 131 against Saurashtra and 134 against Gujarat – showcasing his ability to bat for long periods and score big runs. These performances not only cemented his place in the Punjab team but also caught the attention of cricket fans and experts nationwide.

Beyond his first-class exploits, he has also displayed a knack for excelling in limited-overs cricket. In the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a domestic Twenty20 tournament, he emerged as a crucial cog in Punjab’s title-winning campaign.

Dhir’s reputation as a finisher – a batsman who excels in the later stages of an innings – was solidified during this tournament. His ability to score runs quickly and under pressure proved invaluable for Punjab, showcasing his versatility as a batsman.

IPL Career of Naman

Naman Dhir IPL Career | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI

Naman Dhir’s consistent performances across formats did not go unnoticed. In the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the tournament, secured his services for a sum of INR 20 lakh (approximately $25,000 USD). He was bought in with the objective of replacing the injured Suryakumar Yadav. Dhir made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai’s first game of the season and slotted in at No.3.

Batting and Bowling Stats of Naman Dhir

Batting

Format Matches Innings Runs HS Avg SR 100/50
First Class 14 20 574 134 30.21 67.76 2/2
T20 9 8 100 30 12.5 156.25 0/0

Bowling

Format Matches Wickets Avg Economy Best
First Class 14 8 27.25 3.75 2/21
T20 8 0 9.5

Facts about Naman Dhir

Punjab vs Baroda, final, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | KreedOn
Image Source: ESPNcricinfo
  • Naman Dhir was selected in IPL for the first time in the team of Mumbai Indians for IPL season 2024.
  • On 24 March 2024, He made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans, in which he scored 20 runs in just 10 balls.
  • He recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  • In state-level cricket, Naman plays for Punjab Cricket Team.

Girl Friend/Wife of Naman Dhir

There is no update available about the relationship status of Naman Dhir, he is currently focusing on his career.

Abhinav Manohar Biography | KreedOnAlso Read | Abhinav Manohar Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Facts – All Details

Net worth of Naman Dhir

Net Worth of the Player | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

According to Crictalky, Naman Dhir, as of 2024, has amassed an impressive net worth of around Rs. 40-50 Lakhs. The majority of his income comes from his IPL contract with Mumbai Indians.

Looking Ahead: The Road to National Recognition

Like all aspiring cricketers, Naman’ ultimate aspiration will be to don the national colors and represent the country at the topmost level. Given his set of skills and proper discipline and execution, coupled with perseverance and hard work, there is no doubt that this will come to fruition. Needless to say, that his cricketing career is on an upward trajectory.

  • Success in the IPL: A strong performance for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL could significantly boost Naman Dhir’s profile and open doors to future national call-ups.
  • Continued Domestic Dominance: Maintaining consistent performances in domestic tournaments across formats will be crucial for him to stay on the selectors’ radar.
  • Working on Weaknesses: As Dhir progresses, he might need to work on specific technical aspects of his batting to excel against international-level bowling attacks.

A Rising Star with Exciting Potential

Naman Dhir’s journey is a testament to hard work and dedication. With his talent, versatility, and hunger for success, he has the potential to become a prominent figure in Indian cricket. The upcoming IPL season and his performances in domestic tournaments will be crucial in shaping his future trajectory. Cricket fans across India will be eagerly following his progress in the years to come.

Social Media of Naman Dhir


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naman Dhir (@naman.dhir)

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naman Dhir (@naman.dhir)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naman Dhir (@naman.dhir)

MS DhoniAlso Read | Top 13 Best Cricket Bats in India | Buy Today & Hit It Big

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

For which team Naman Dhir plays in IPL?

Naman Dhir plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL. (as of IPL 2024)

Has Naman Dhir made his debut for Indian Cricket Team?

No, he is yet to make his debut for the Indian Team.

For which state team does Naman Dhir play?

Naman Dhir plays for the Punjab Cricket Team.

Against which team Naman Dhir made his IPL debut?

Naman Dhir made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

