Namibia vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match 2022 | NAM vs UAE ICC T20 WC Group Stage Match 10 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

NAM vs UAE T20 Dream11 Prediction: The ICC T20 World Cup is going well so far with yet another exciting match where the United Arab Emirates and Namibia will face each other. Shortly after beating Sri Lanka by 55 runs, Namibia lost to the Netherlands by 5 wickets. Because their qualification remains in question, they must win this contest to advance. On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates dropped both of their contests against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands and is now out of the qualifier round.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both NAM vs UAE T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s NAM vs UAE T20 match.

NAM vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup – Match 10 | Complete Details

Match ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 – Namibia vs the United Arab Emirates, Group A. NAM vs UAE Match Date Thursday, October 20th, 2022. NAM vs UAE Match Time 1:30 PM IST Venue GMHBA Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for NAM vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup Group A Match 10

Key Players in Form in NAM vs UAE teams

Namibia: JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, David Wiese .

United Arab Emirates: C P Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri

Weather conditions in NAM vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup match 10

The weather is clear, and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The pitch at Simonds Stadium, which is used for the Big Bash, is occasionally sticky. As the game goes on, the pitch can become slower and offer aid to both bowlers and batsmen.

Toss factor in NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – GMHBA Stadium

Total T20 matches – 3

Matches won Batting First – 1

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 173

Highest score – 176

Lowest score – 108

NAM vs UAE head-to-head

Played: 1

Namibia won: 1

the United Arab Emirates won: 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Divan la Cock, Lohan Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese.

United Arab Emirates: C P Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan.

Probable Playing XI for NAM in NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup Match 10

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Probable Playing XI for UAE in NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup Match 10

Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction | Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Match 10 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

NAM vs UAE T20 2022 World Cup Match 10 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Vriitya Aravind, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad (vc), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz (c), Ben Shikongo, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique

NAM vs UAE T20 2022 World Cup Match 10 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Vritiya Aravind, Gerhard Erasmus, Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Nicol loftie Eaton, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Vritiya Aravind: Had an average performance in the previous campaign. He’ll be looking to get back on track in this one.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Muhammad Waseem: For the UAE, Muhammad Waseem has been outstanding with the bat. He must carry a heavy burden if UAE is to have any hope of moving on to the next round.

Chirag Suri: Scored 26 runs in the previous campaign. Let’s see what he can do in this one.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Jan Frylinck: The all-around bowler is renowned for his bowling skills as opposed to his batting. But against Sri Lanka, he demonstrated his value with both the bat and the ball and demonstrated how vital he is.

David Wiese: David Wiese has not yet scored in this competition. Prior to the Super 12, Namibia will be looking for him to be their match-winner.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction | Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Karthik Meiyappan: Against Sri Lanka, Karthik Meiyappan was the bowler of choice. Because of his bowling, UAE briefly appeared capable of defeating Sri Lanka.

Bernard Scholtz: Is known for unsettling the hitters. He did the same against Sri Lanka, and in that game, he was the best bowler.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction | Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Bernard Scholtz

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction | Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Muhammad Waseem

Must pick for NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Bernard Scholtz

Muhammad Waseem

Karthik Meiyappan

David Wiese

Jan Frylinck

Risky choices for NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Alishan Sharafu

Divan la Cock

Who will win today’s NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup match?

Namibia is the favorite to win this fixture, who might expect a decent battle against UAE.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

