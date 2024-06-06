NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Namibia and Scotland gear up for a crucial encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Both teams enter this match with varying degrees of confidence and preparation, making for an intriguing battle on the cards.

-- Advertisement --

Namibia, currently topping Group B, come into this match fresh off a thrilling Super Over victory against Oman. Their campaign has been bolstered by the heroics of David Wiese, who shone with both bat and ball, rescuing Namibia from the brink of defeat. The team’s batting, however, showed some vulnerability during their chase against Oman, highlighting areas that need tightening up. Jan Frylinck has been in fine form with the bat and will be a key player for Namibia in setting up a competitive total.

Scotland, on the other hand, had their opening match against England abandoned due to rain, after a promising start with the bat. The duo of George Munsey and Michael Jones set the tone with a brisk opening partnership, showcasing Scotland’s batting prowess. However, their bowlers didn’t get a chance to test England, leaving questions about their form unanswered. Captain Richie Berrington’s form with the bat will be crucial, as he looks to lead from the front to bolster Scotland’s campaign.

-- Advertisement --

NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Namibia vs Scotland, 12th Match Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Match Start Time 12:30 AM IST – Friday, 7 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Namibia : David Wiese, Jan Frylinck Scotland: George Munsey, Richie Berrington Weather forecast for NAM vs SCO match Temperature: 29°C Precipitation: 4% Humidity: 79% Wind: 27 km/h Pitch conditions for NAM vs SCO The Kensington Oval is expected to provide a good contest between bat and ball. Overcast conditions may assist the pacers early on, but once batsmen settle, scoring should become easier. Toss Factor in NAM vs SCO The team winning the toss might opt to field first, considering the favorable conditions for seam bowling early in the match. NAM vs SCO Head-to-head NAM: 3 wins SCO: 0 wins NAM vs SCO Squads Namibia : Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

Probable playing XI for Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Niko Davin, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz

Probable playing XI for Scotland

Michael Jones, George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (C), Brandon McMullen, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

-- Advertisement --

Matthew Cross, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael Leask, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mark Watt

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Matthew Cross, George Munsey, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Michael Jones, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mark Watt, Chris Sole

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Matthew Cross: The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman brings a valuable mix of batting stability and adept wicket keeping skills to any fantasy lineup. In T20Is, Cross has amassed 1180 runs at a strike rate of 115.57, showcasing his ability to score quickly and effectively. Moreover, Cross’ contribution as a wicketkeeper is equally impressive, with 41 catches and 15 stumpings in T20Is. For those looking for a consistent performer in T20 cricket, Matthew Cross is a strong candidate for their fantasy team.

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Richie Berrington: The captain and senior batter for Scotland holds a crucial role in his team’s batting lineup. Known for his experience and ability to anchor the innings, Berrington will be key to Scotland’s chances against Namibia. His leadership and batting prowess will be instrumental as Scotland aims to bounce back from the rain-affected match against England and secure a victory in the T20 World Cup.

George Munsey: The attacking left-handed batter for Scotland displayed his aggressive batting style against England. His fearless approach gave Scotland the early momentum with effortless hitting all over the field. Munsey’s ability to take on the opposition bowling will be crucial for Scotland’s chances in the upcoming matches, as they look to build on their positive start in the tournament.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

David Wiese: The veteran all-rounder for Namibia showcased his all-round prowess in the thrilling encounter against Oman. He played a crucial role with both bat and ball, picking 3/28 in his spell and contributing a crucial 9 not out with the bat to steer Namibia to a tie. His heroics continued in the super over, where he smashed 13 runs and picked up a wicket, sealing a memorable victory for his team. Wiese’s performance has not only been instrumental in this match but has also etched his name in Namibian cricket folklore.

Gerhard Erasmus: Namibia’s captain, Gerhard Erasmus, has consistently maintained a low profile while leading his team. His all-round performance with both bat and ball against Oman, coupled with his strategic captaincy, has earned commendations from numerous experts.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Ruben Trumpelmann: The left-arm pacer from Namibia played a pivotal role with the new ball against Oman, helping his team by taking early wickets. His strikes early in the innings disrupted Oman’s batting lineup, contributing significantly to Oman’s low total of 109. Namibia will rely on Trumpelmann’s ability to continue providing breakthroughs, especially against the naturally attacking Scotland batters, to maintain the upper hand in the match.

Chris Sole: In 11 T20I innings, sole has dismissed 11 batters by conceding runs at an economy of 9.6. In the last T20I against Ireland, sole bagged 3 wickets.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Richie Berrington and Gerhard Erasmus

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

George Munsey and Michael Jones

Must Picks for NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

RD Berrington

Gerhard Erasmus

HG Munsey

MA Jones

Risky choices for NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Michael van Lingen

randon McMullen

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Namibia and Scotland?

Both teams will look to consolidate their position in Group B. Namibia will seek to build on their momentum, while Scotland will look to convert their promising start into a meaningful victory. However, considering all the factors, it seems Namibia might emerge victorious, unless rain plays spoilsport.