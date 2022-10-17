Namibia vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC 2022 match | NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Prediction Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: The ICC T20 World Cup is going really well so far with yet another exciting match where Netherlands and Namibia will square off in the fifth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. This Group A match will take place at Geelong’s Simonds Stadium. In their first game, Namibia faced Sri Lanka and shocked them with an unexpected victory. In contrast, the Dutch team’s T20 World Cup quest also started off with a victorious start. On Sunday, they played the United Arab Emirates.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both NAM vs NED T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s NAM vs NED T20 match.

NAM vs NED ICC T20 World Cup – Match 5 | Complete Details

Match ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 – Namibia vs Netherlands, Group A. NAM vs NED Match Date Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 NAM vs NED Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Complete match analysis by experts for NAM vs NED ICC T20 World Cup Group A match 5

Key Players in Form in NAM vs NED teams

Nambia: JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, David Wiese

Netherlands: Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper

Weather conditions in NAM vs NED

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

NAM vs NED T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The pitch at Simonds Stadium, which is used for the Big Bash, is occasionally sticky. As the game goes on, the pitch can become slower and offer aid to both bowlers and batsmen.

Toss factor in NAM vs NED T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Simonds Stadium

Total T20 matches – 3

Matches won Batting First – 1

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 173

Highest score – 176

Lowest score – 10

NAM vs NED head-to-head

Played: 1

Nambia won: 1

Netherlands won: 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Divan la Cock, Lohan Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Probable Playing XI for NAM in NAM vs NED T20 World Cup Match 5

Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Probable Playing XI for NED in NAM vs NED T20 World Cup Match 5

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

NAM vs NED T20 World Cup Match 5 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

David Wise, JJ Smits, Scott Edwards, Jan Frylinck, Vikarmjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Van der Merwe.

NAM vs NED T20 World Cup Match 5 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Scott Edwards, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Tom Cooper, David Wiese, Van Der Merwe, Jan Frylinck, Bas de Leede, Bernard Scholtz, Fred Klaasen, Ben Shikongo.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Scott Edwards: The Dutch captain apparently decided to get his squad through UAE, and he would try to repeat those efforts to bring his team to the Super 12, who is superb finisher after all.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Jan Frylinck: will be looking to shine against the Dutch side, who has decent stats in T20. Let’s see what he can do in this one.

David Wiese: Although David Wiese was not given the chance to bat, he nevertheless helped the Namibians win the match by taking two crucial wickets.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Jan Frylinck: The all-around bowler is renowned for his bowling skills as opposed to his batting. But against Sri Lanka, he demonstrated his value with both the bat and the ball and demonstrated how vital he is as well.

Bas de Leede: By collecting three wickets and contributing some runs, the crucial Dutch all-rounder helped his team defeat the UAE and win the game. In the upcoming games, he will try to repeat his performance.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Trumpelmann: Ruben Trumpelmann has the potential to take wickets at regular intervals and aspires to bowl on Australian surfaces.

Bernard Scholtz: is known for unsettling the hitters. He did the same versus Sri Lanka, and in that game, he was the best bowler.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

David Wiese

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Bernard Scholtz

Must pick for NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Bernard Scholtz

Bas de Leede

Jan Frylinck

David Wiese

Ruben Trumpelmann

Risky choices for NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Michael van Lingen

Pramod Madushan

Who will win today’s NAM vs NED T20 World Cup match?

NAM is the favorites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence after beating Asia cup winners 9Sri Lanka).

