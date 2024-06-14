Friday, June 14, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketNAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Namibia vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Namibia and England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is crucial as it will determine the second team to qualify from Group B for the Super 8 round, alongside Australia. Both teams have had mixed results so far and will be looking to secure a victory to advance in the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

Gerhard Erasmus leads Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. They started their campaign with a thrilling super over victory against Oman but faced defeats against Scotland and Australia subsequently. Namibia’s key players include Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, and Ruben Trumpelmann. They will look to their experienced players to deliver in this crucial match.

Jos Buttler captains England, the defending champions of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. England’s opening match against Scotland was washed out due to rain. They then suffered a heavy defeat against Australia but bounced back strongly with a dominant performance against Oman. England’s squad boasts of powerful batsmen like Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone, alongside key bowlers such as Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, and Chris Jordan.

-- Advertisement --

Namibia, being the underdogs against the defending champions, can use their lesser-known status to their advantage. They will rely on their unpredictability to challenge England. Meanwhile, England will look to capitalize on their powerful batting lineup but will need their bowlers to step up.

NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match Namibia vs England, 34th Match
Venue Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Match Start Time 10:30 PM IST – Saturday, 15 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Namibia: David Wiese, Jan Frylinck 

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow
Weather forecast for NAM vs ENG match Temperature: 27°C

Precipitation: 11%

Humidity: 90%

Wind: 11 km/h
Pitch conditions for NAM vs ENG Thr pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is known for its low-scoring nature. 
Toss Factor in NAM vs ENG Teams batting first have a slight advantage historically.   
NAM vs ENG Head-to-head NA
NAM vs ENG Squads Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Probable playing XI for Namibia

M van Lingen, N Davin, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), MB Kruger, Jonathan Smit, Gerhard Erasmus (C), D Wiese, R Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz

Probable playing XI for England

Jos Buttler (c), Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mark Wood

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Jonathan Smit, David Wiese, Moeen Ali, Jan Frylinck, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Bernard Scholtz, Mark Wood

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Jos Buttler: The explosive right-handed batsman has been a powerhouse in T20I cricket, consistently delivering match-winning performances. With 3116 runs in 119 matches at an average of 35.8 and a breathtaking strike rate of 146.2, Buttler is known for his ability to dismantle bowling attacks. He has scored one century and 23 fifties with a highest score of 101* and has been lethal in finding the boundaries, hitting 287 fours and 130 sixes. Besides, his wicket keeping skills add valuable points to dream11 fantasy teams. 

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Phil Salt: The dynamic right-handed batsman from Wales has been a key player in T20I cricket for his team. With 746 runs in 26 matches at an average of 33.9 and a blistering strike rate of 168.0, Salt has consistently provided quick starts to his team. He has scored two fifties with a highest score of 119 and has been particularly aggressive, hitting 71 fours and 39 sixes. 

Jonny Bairstow: With 1576 runs in 75 matches at an average of 29.7 and a phenomenal strike rate of 137.3, Bairstow has been a key contributor to his team’s success. He has scored ten fifties with a highest score of 90 and has been prolific in finding the boundaries, hitting 139 fours and 72 sixes. 

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been a crucial all-rounder in T20I cricket, making significant contributions with both bat and ball. With 1183 runs in 87 matches at an average of 21.9 and a striking strike rate of 143.0, Ali is known for his ability to accelerate the innings in the middle overs. He has scored seven fifties with a highest score of 72* and has been effective in finding the boundaries, hitting 86 fours and 66 sixes. Additionally, Ali has taken 49 wickets with the ball, showcasing his value as a complete package in T20I cricket.

David Wiese: The experienced right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler from Namibia, has been a versatile player in T20I cricket. With 597 runs in 53 matches at an average of 23.9 and a striking strike rate of 125.4, Wiese has been effective in the lower middle order. He has scored three fifties with a highest score of 66* and has been consistent in finding the boundaries, hitting 33 fours and 28 sixes. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jofra Archer: With 42 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 25.0 and an impressive economy rate of 7.38, Archer has been a key wicket-taker for his team. He has taken three four-wicket hauls with a best bowling figure of 4/33 and has been effective in containing the opposition’s scoring rate. 

Adil Rashid: In the last game against Oman, Adil Rashid bagged a four-fer conceding just 11 runs. He is a must have player for your fantasy team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt 

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali 

Must Picks for NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Jos Buttler
  • Phil Salt
  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Jofra Archer

Risky choices for NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Namibia and England?

Given their superior experience, resources, and player quality, England is favored to win the match. However, upsets are always possible in T20 cricket, as demonstrated in this World Cup. So, don’t count Namibia out just yet.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
IND vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Canada ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

IND vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Canada ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
IND vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: India and Canada will face off in Lauderhill on Saturday in the 33rd match...
Cricket

NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: As New Zealand faces Uganda in the T20 World Cup 2024, both teams are...
Cricket

SA vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SA vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: The 31st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between South...
Cricket

USA vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States of America vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: In Match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the USA will be...
Equestrian

Shruti Vora Makes History as First Indian to Win 3-Star Grand Prix Event

Saiman Das -
Shruti Vora made history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian rider to win a 3-star Grand Prix event,...
News

IIT Madras Introduces Sports Excellence-Based UG Course Entries

Saiman Das -
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched the 'Sports Excellence Admission' (SEA) starting from the academic...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019