NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Namibia vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

NAM vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Namibia and England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is crucial as it will determine the second team to qualify from Group B for the Super 8 round, alongside Australia. Both teams have had mixed results so far and will be looking to secure a victory to advance in the tournament.

Gerhard Erasmus leads Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. They started their campaign with a thrilling super over victory against Oman but faced defeats against Scotland and Australia subsequently. Namibia’s key players include Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, and Ruben Trumpelmann. They will look to their experienced players to deliver in this crucial match.

Jos Buttler captains England, the defending champions of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. England’s opening match against Scotland was washed out due to rain. They then suffered a heavy defeat against Australia but bounced back strongly with a dominant performance against Oman. England’s squad boasts of powerful batsmen like Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone, alongside key bowlers such as Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, and Chris Jordan.

Namibia, being the underdogs against the defending champions, can use their lesser-known status to their advantage. They will rely on their unpredictability to challenge England. Meanwhile, England will look to capitalize on their powerful batting lineup but will need their bowlers to step up.

NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Namibia vs England, 34th Match Venue Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Match Start Time 10:30 PM IST – Saturday, 15 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Namibia : David Wiese, Jan Frylinck England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow Weather forecast for NAM vs ENG match Temperature: 27°C Precipitation: 11% Humidity: 90% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for NAM vs ENG Thr pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is known for its low-scoring nature. Toss Factor in NAM vs ENG Teams batting first have a slight advantage historically. NAM vs ENG Head-to-head NA NAM vs ENG Squads Namibia : Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Probable playing XI for Namibia

M van Lingen, N Davin, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), MB Kruger, Jonathan Smit, Gerhard Erasmus (C), D Wiese, R Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz

Probable playing XI for England

Jos Buttler (c), Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mark Wood

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Jonathan Smit, David Wiese, Moeen Ali, Jan Frylinck, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Bernard Scholtz, Mark Wood

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Jos Buttler: The explosive right-handed batsman has been a powerhouse in T20I cricket, consistently delivering match-winning performances. With 3116 runs in 119 matches at an average of 35.8 and a breathtaking strike rate of 146.2, Buttler is known for his ability to dismantle bowling attacks. He has scored one century and 23 fifties with a highest score of 101* and has been lethal in finding the boundaries, hitting 287 fours and 130 sixes. Besides, his wicket keeping skills add valuable points to dream11 fantasy teams.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Phil Salt: The dynamic right-handed batsman from Wales has been a key player in T20I cricket for his team. With 746 runs in 26 matches at an average of 33.9 and a blistering strike rate of 168.0, Salt has consistently provided quick starts to his team. He has scored two fifties with a highest score of 119 and has been particularly aggressive, hitting 71 fours and 39 sixes.

Jonny Bairstow: With 1576 runs in 75 matches at an average of 29.7 and a phenomenal strike rate of 137.3, Bairstow has been a key contributor to his team’s success. He has scored ten fifties with a highest score of 90 and has been prolific in finding the boundaries, hitting 139 fours and 72 sixes.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been a crucial all-rounder in T20I cricket, making significant contributions with both bat and ball. With 1183 runs in 87 matches at an average of 21.9 and a striking strike rate of 143.0, Ali is known for his ability to accelerate the innings in the middle overs. He has scored seven fifties with a highest score of 72* and has been effective in finding the boundaries, hitting 86 fours and 66 sixes. Additionally, Ali has taken 49 wickets with the ball, showcasing his value as a complete package in T20I cricket.

David Wiese: The experienced right-handed batsman and right-arm fast bowler from Namibia, has been a versatile player in T20I cricket. With 597 runs in 53 matches at an average of 23.9 and a striking strike rate of 125.4, Wiese has been effective in the lower middle order. He has scored three fifties with a highest score of 66* and has been consistent in finding the boundaries, hitting 33 fours and 28 sixes.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jofra Archer: With 42 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 25.0 and an impressive economy rate of 7.38, Archer has been a key wicket-taker for his team. He has taken three four-wicket hauls with a best bowling figure of 4/33 and has been effective in containing the opposition’s scoring rate.

Adil Rashid: In the last game against Oman, Adil Rashid bagged a four-fer conceding just 11 runs. He is a must have player for your fantasy team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali

Must Picks for NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler

Phil Salt

Jonny Bairstow

Jofra Archer

Risky choices for NAM vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Harry Brook

Zane Green

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Namibia and England?

Given their superior experience, resources, and player quality, England is favored to win the match. However, upsets are always possible in T20 cricket, as demonstrated in this World Cup. So, don’t count Namibia out just yet.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big