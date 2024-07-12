N. Sriram Balaji and Gonzalo Escobar Reach Men’s Doubles Semifinal at Braunschweig Challenger

- Advertisement -

In tennis, India’s N. Sriram Balaji and his partner Gonzalo Escobar from Ecuador have progressed to the Men’s Doubles Semifinals at the Braunschweig Challenger, also called the Brawo Open, in Braunschweig, Germany, as of last evening.

-- Advertisement --

🎾 India's N. Sriram Balaji and Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar have stormed into the men's doubles semi-finals at the Braunschweig Challenger, also known as the Brawo Open, in Germany! 🇮🇳🇪🇨

#paris2024 #tennis #braunschweigchallenger #brawoopen #srirambalaji pic.twitter.com/IgwiMCTuYk — KreedOn (@kreedonworld) July 12, 2024

They secured a straight-set victory over Marcelo Demoliner from Brazil and Guillermo Durán from Argentina, winning 6-4, 6-2. The top-seeded Indian-Ecuadorian team is set to compete against the fourth-seeded duo of Denys Molchanov from Ukraine and Matwé Middelkoop from the Netherlands in the semifinals today.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals