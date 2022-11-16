Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Must Watch Games in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Catch Your Favorite Stars Play for Their Countries

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- NBC Sports
Much awaited 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Qatar on 20th November and will conclude on 18th December 2022. A total of 32 teams from all around the world will compete for the most coveted trophy in international football. In any sport, people wait for their favorite clashes, so in this blog, we will look at the must-watch games in FIFA World Cup 2022.

The first match will be played between host Qatar and Ecuador on November 20, 2022. Even though India is not so popular in the football world, footballers like Ronaldo and Messi have a huge fanbase in India.

Groups in FIFA World Cup 2022

  • Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
  • Group B:  England, Iran, USA, Wales
  • Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
  • Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
  • Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
  • Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
  • Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
  • Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top matches to watch out for

Argentina vs. Mexico (Nov. 27, Time- 12:30 AM IST)

Image Source- Bolavip
It’s going to be a thrilling encounter as one of the tournament’s favorites Argentina takes on the highly talented team Mexico. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as he plays for the fifth time in this competition.

Spain vs. Germany, (Nov. 28, Time- 12:30 AM IST)

When two giants of European and world soccer face each other, it will indeed gather a lot of traction around the globe. It will be interesting to see who will win among these two recent champions.

Iran vs. United States, (Nov. 30, Time-12:30 AM IST)

Just like the World Cup 1998, the two countries will face each other in the group stage. This has been labeled as “The Mother of All Games Part II.” Diplomatic relations have yet to be restored between the nations.

Portugal vs Uruguay (November 29, 12.30 AM IST)

Image Source- India TV

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez will face each other in this Group H encounter. Other teams in Group H include Ghana and South Korea. In the opening match, Portugal will play against Ghana while Uruguay will face South Korea.

Ghana vs Uruguay (December 2, Time- 8:30 PM IST)

Every true football fan remembers the night of July 2, 2010, when Luis Suarez deliberately stopped the ball with his hand on the goal line and got sent off. But Ghana missed a good opportunity as they missed the penalty and eventually lost the match via penalty shootout.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to Watch in India

The FIFA 2022 world cup matches will be broadcast on the new Sports18 and Sports18 HD for cable and set-top-box TV viewers and live streaming available on the JioCinema app.

FIFA World Cup 2022 squad list of all countriesRead More | FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete List of Squads of All Participating Countries

Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
