Muskan Kirar still finds similarities in Archery & Studies

Introduction

Muskan Kirar is already a popular name in Indian archery. She is 22 years old and already being termed as the next-generation female archer. Within only three months she started learning the game and won the sub-junior national championship. Then within two years of her career in 2018, Muskan won the gold medal twice in the women’s compound final event in the junior Asia Cup, a stage-1 competition in Bangkok. The triumph continued with the gold medal again in the same event in Bangkok. Then she won silver again in the last Asian Games with the Indian team and in 2019, she earned the bronze medal in the World Championship.

Muskan Kirar’s Journey

Muskan Kirar was highly studious and her results at the school level were impressive. She did not have any such love for any game. Her father runs a meat shop. She also has a brother who played a crucial role at the beginning of Muskan’s archery journey. The archer said,

“I was healthy and studious. My father asked my elder brother to appear for trials at Madhya Pradesh Archery Academy (MPAA) and my brother took me there and forced me too to appear for trials. Initially, the game did not attract me. I didn’t even know how to catch hold of the bow. But gradually I liked it. I worked hard under the academy coach Richpal. He is so sincere and committed to his students that it did not become tough for me to improve the game standard.”

The similarity between archery & study

Muskan explained the reason behind loving archery as she has found a similarity between archery and her studies which she used to love very much. She explained,

“Archery is a game that helps you to think over only yourself. You do not need to think about your competitors or others. Significantly, in this game, you can get an opportunity to execute shots repeatedly as a student can get the scope of reading repeatedly before examinations. When I was a student I did not need to think about others. My focus was completely on my studies. Just like that, in archery also you need to focus only on your performance.”

Muskan Kirar & her psychological practice

Muskan reads and does meditation every day at the academy. Besides, in a bid to motivate herself, she reads Shiv Khera’s motivational books. She has also seen inspiring movies like Dangal, and Mary Kom and she felt,

“These movies boost me, help me to gain confidence before any competition.”

Muskan Kirar likes Virat Kohli. She asserted,

"I get inspired by Kohli's attitude. I feel the youngsters in all other gems should also develop such kind of attitude which will increase the confidence."

The Aim

Muskan Kirar dreams of winning individual medals in major competitions like the Asian Games and the Olympics. She won the medal for the team in Asian Games. Now she aspires for an individual medal. She said,

“But at the moment, I am focusing on the upcoming trials. If I can produce my best in the trials I will be able to ensure a berth in the national team for major forthcoming competitions like World Cup, Asian Cup, Asian Games, and Paris Olympics. Then I will start focusing on individual medals, “

