Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket

Tamil Nadu batsman Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday. Murali Vijay announced his retirement via a social media post. 

He wrote,

“Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful of my life for it was an honor representing India at the highest level of the sport.”

He further wrote,

“To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups and downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always been a source of motivation for me.”

Murali Vijay represented India in 61 Tests, 16 ODIs, and 9 T20Is. Vijay has scored over 4,000 runs across all formats. Murali Vijay’s most successful period was with the Indian red ball team, as he notched 3982 runs that included 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

During the 2014 India tour of England, Virat Kohli was not up to par. At that time, Vijay was the team’s top scorer across the series, having scored 402 runs throughout his ten innings. Vijay has also scored 2619 runs in 106 IPL matches, winning consecutive titles with the Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2014.

Top 10 Cricket Helmet for best protection & at most safety

 

