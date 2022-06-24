Mumbai vs MP Ranji Trophy final 2022 | Day 3 – MP touched 300 run mark

The final of the 87th edition of the Ranji Trophy is being played between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. This premier domestic first-class competition is going on at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore from Wednesday, June 22.
Mumbai, led by Prithvi Shaw beat Uttar Pradesh in the second semi-final. Whereas, Madhya Pradesh vanquished Bengal by 174 runs in the first semi-final. In this match, Himanshu Mantri scored 165 and left-arm wrist-spinner Kumar Kartikeya picked five wickets in the second innings. MP qualified for the first time in the final since 1998-99.
Kartikeya, who featured for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, is the competition’s second-highest wicket-taker after Mulani. Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, and Shubham Sharma have been the leading batters from MP.
#RanjiTrophyFinal Day 3: Madhya Pradesh 280/2 in their first innings against Mumbai.#MPvMUM pic.twitter.com/3xhwtYUywd
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 24, 2022
In the Ranji Trophy final, Shubham Sharma fell after scoring a hundred in the ongoing match between Mumbai vs MP. Sarfaraz from Mumbai scored a massive 134 before his departure and put an end to Mumbai’s innings on 374.
Madhya Pradesh going strong on the third day of the Ranji trophy. The partnership of Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma powered MP with 228/1.
In response to Mumbai’s innings, Madhya Pradesh openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri scored 47 runs. After tea, opener Himanshu Mantri was outsmarted by Tushar Deshpande of Mumbai at 31 runs.-- Advertisement --
- The live streaming is available on Disney + Hotstar.
For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-
KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport