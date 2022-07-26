Mumbai Khiladis Ultimate Kho Kho | Know Everything About Mumbai Khiladis Team | Players List

- Advertisement -

The Mumbai Khiladis, one out of six teams in the “Ultimate Kho Kho 2022” league, have managed to gather a strong 24-member squad. The Ultimate Kho Kho league will kick start on 14th August 2022 and will conclude on 4th September 2022.

Owner of Mumbai Khiladis

The Mumbai Khiladis team is co-owned by Punit Balan, Rapper Badshah, and Jhanvi Dhariwal Balan.

Ultimate Kho Kho Mumbai Khiladis Team & Players List

Milind Kurpe, Durvesh Salunke, Rajat Malik, Rohan Kore, Rohit Verma, Rahul Sawant, Visag S, Avik Singha, Harish Mohmmad, Shreejesh S, Sourabh Ahir, Devendra Dagur, Vijay Hajare, Sribin KP, Gaurav, Faizankha Pathan, Gaurav Kandpal, Srijin J, Abhishek Pathrode, Abhishek MS, Ummer Ahmad Rathar, Gajanan Shengal, Bichu SS and Rajesh Kumar.

Ultimate Kho Kho Mumbai Khiladis Coach

The head coach of Mumbai Khiladie is Rajendra Sapte

Mumbai Khiladis head coach, Rajendra Sapte said,

“We are happy with our team combination. Our team has acquired some good players. We focused on drafting youngsters on our side. However, we acquired a few senior players as well for constructing a well-balanced side. The junior players will get a chance to learn from the senior players as well.”

Rajendra Sapte also shared his views on senior players on the side. He said-

"There are quite a few senior players on our side such as Vijay Hajare from Railways, Milind Kurpe from Maharashtra, Gajanan Shengal from Maharashtra, and Shreejesh S, who also plays for Railways. Every coach wants his or her players to showcase good technique and perform well, but I want all my players to ensure that they are taking care of their individual responsibilities in the team as well."

The head coach Rajendra Sapte is satisfied with the team combination and also opened on the importance of Ultimate Kho Kho for ingenious Kho Kho game. He stated that Ultimate Kho Kho was much needed for the game of Kho Kho. This will provide a platform for the Kho Kho players and the game in India.

The league will also establish a database of players’ statistics with the use of technology. This will help to analyze every player’s performance through numbers and will be beneficial to the game in the future.

Mumbai Khiladis Social Media

Feeling extremely proud to announce the name of our Mumbai KHO KHO team MUMBAI KHILADIS #mumbaikhiladis and the logo! 👊 @iPunitBalan pic.twitter.com/l7f1GA1ijj — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) July 13, 2022

