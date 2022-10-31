Mukesh Kumar Cricketer | Journey from Gopalganj to Indian Cricket Team: A story of believing on own abilities & dreams

- Advertisement -

For the first time during the India ODI series against South Africa, fast bowler Mukesh Kumar became a member of the squad. Mukesh comes from Kakarkund, a tiny village in the Gopalganj district of Bihar that is located around 150 kilometers from the state’s capital, Patna.

From a young age, Mukesh had always desired to play cricket for India. When he left the region where there was no playground in the name of the game’s infrastructure and no Ranji team, then how did he manage to make it to the Indian squad? His journey will inspire you like never before.

Gopalganj to Team India: A journey of believing in own abilities & dream

Early Struggling Days of Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar admitted that he broke down in tears in an interview with PTI-

“In front of me, everything appeared to be fuzzy. My late father Kashi Nath Singh’s visage was all I could recall. After I competed for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, my father began to believe that I was capable of succeeding in a professional setting. They questioned my ability and thought I was incompetent.”

28-year-old Mukesh Kumar, lost his father to a brain stroke before the Ranji Trophy final last year. After hearing the news of his selection, Mukesh said,

“Today my mother had tears in her eyes. She was very emotional, and everyone started crying at home”

The art of your hands is a gift from God, but if you do not work hard on the blessings given by him, then nothing will happen. He was born into a poor family and his father went to Kolkata and to raise his family, he started driving an auto there. Mukesh used to play cricket in Gopalganj earlier, and his performances were good. He also played under-19 cricket for Bihar. After this, his father called him to Kolkata for a job. However, even in Kolkata, Mukesh continued to play cricket.

Meanwhile, Mukesh tried hard to join the army but failed thrice in the medical test. After this, he reached Kolkata and started playing cricket. Due to financial difficulties, he started playing in tournaments where he used to get 500 rupees per match from private clubs.

Mukesh Kumar in “Vision Program 2020” trials

He also participated in the trial of the Cricket Association of Bengal’s “Vision 2020” in 2014 and was selected for the Bengal Team. Coach Ranadeb Bose recognized his talent and at the behest of Ranadeb Sir, he also got a place to live in one of the rooms of Eden Garden. He made his debut for Bengal in 2015. Former Kolkata Knight Riders team director Joy Bhattacharjya recalled the latter’s journey to India selection and how Mukesh once completely wowed Pakistani bowling legend, Waqar Younis. A pre-trial was staged specifically to identify some of the players before Waqar Younis arrived in Kolkata.

Mukesh didn’t get the chance to bowl on the nets as he was not part of any club, so after the trials were over he went to Joy, and somehow he convinced him to allow him to bowl in the nets. Seeing him bowling Joy, Waqar got eye-struck and asked Mukesh to bowl again on the very next day of the trials. After the trials were over Waqar told to Joy “that he is the unique bowler completely different from others.”

Remembering Father

Mukesh recalls his memories of his earlier days and said,

“My father had no issues with me playing cricket. He was a huge cricket fan, though. We weren’t in excellent shape financially at the time. At first, he had doubts that even a boy from a remote area could succeed in the cricket industry. The young man does not aspire to play cricket and resides in a remote village 150 kilometers from Patna. Here, there is only one choice: study before finding employment. The father then showed his trust in me by telling me to give it a go. Earlier, Papa used to remind me to focus on my work, but I got my name listed in the cricket club and was injured as a result. When Papa realized how long this would continue, a year had already passed. I requested one more year from my father. I worked a lot during this year. After that, he called Papa for the first time after seeing his name on the list of Ranji Trophy winners in the results”.

Mukesh Kumar’s Debut for India A

On September 1, 2022, when he debuted for India A against NZ A, Mukesh Kumar grabbed 5 wicket haul, giving only 86 runs in the first inning of the game, and was a go-to bowler for India. Sairaj Bahutule, the bowling coach for Bengal when Mukesh initially played for them in 2015, presented Mukesh with his India A cap before the game. Mukesh has been one of the most reliable bowlers for Bengal since the date he joined the game. His 5-wicket haul and a four-for in the Irani Cup helped him in gaining a spot for team India in ODIs. In addition to the current Irani Cup game, Mukesh has collected 113 wickets in 31 first-class games and 17 wickets in 18 List-A games with an economy rate of 5.17. In recent years, he is one of the select few cricketers to be selected for India’s limited-overs team without taking part in the IPL.

Recalling the best moments of life that he has cherished the most Mukesh says that

“I have had challenges throughout my life, but they are not unusual. Har Kisi ke sath hota hai (Everyone goes through that phase). I wanted to play cricket at the top level, and now I’m doing just that. If I hadn’t gone through those difficult periods in my life, I would never have arrived here, says Kumar, “Agar zindagi mey muskileyen na aati toh shayad mai yahaan nahi pahunch paata.” “My two cricket trials in my life are the main topic. First, one in Gopalganj, where I rose to become the district’s top bowler, and then one in Kolkata when my life was forever altered.”

The story of First Cricket Kit

When Kumar was chosen to represent Bengal in the Buchi Babu competition, he recalls not having a cricket kit. Kumar says,

“Manoj Tiwary handed me a bat, leg protectors, and gloves. Manoj bhaiya mereko bat, pad, aur gloves diya tha.”

Former Bengal Coach Arun Lal said,

The ability of bowling long spells in first class cricket and attack the line of outside off stump makes Mukesh a special bowler.” “The thing that surprised me the most was his ability to bowl long stints throughout the day in that probing outside off-stump line. He looks exactly like Pakistan’s Mohammed Abbas if you have seen him. He won’t give you an inch even though he can’t go 140 kph. You’ll need a couple of capable slip fielders if Mukesh is bowling.”

