MS Dhoni’s Dressing Room Drama Goes Viral; Annoyed By Cameraman | #CSKvsLSG

During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a noteworthy incident involved MS Dhoni reacting angrily towards a cameraman. CSK, batting first, put on a stellar performance, scoring an impressive 210 runs. The team’s captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and batter Shivam Dube, played remarkably, drawing attention from the audience.

However, a cameraman shifted focus to the former CSK captain, MS Dhoni, who was waiting for his turn to bat. When Dhoni saw his image displayed on the big screen, he became visibly irritated, showing his frustration by angrily throwing a bottle in his hand.

Chennai Super Kings faced a challenging start when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Matt Henry at the end of the first over. Nevertheless, Ruturaj Gaikwad, back at the top of the batting order, took on the responsibility of steadying the innings and sought partnerships with Daryl Mitchell and Ravindra Jadeja. Although those collaborations didn’t yield substantial runs, the CSK skipper found more consistent support with Shivam Dube later in the game.

LSG, having previously beaten CSK by eight wickets in Lucknow, entered the chase with high spirits. However, CSK’s leading fast bowler, Deepak Chahar, made an immediate impact, dismissing Quinton de Kock for a three-ball duck in the first over. Mustafizur Rahman then claimed the wicket of Rahul in the fifth over, bringing LSG to 45/2 by the end of the powerplay.

