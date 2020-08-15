MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina retirement: Fans react to shocking news

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina both announced their retirement from the international cricket on 15th August. Dhoni dropped the news in an emotional 4-minute video on Instagram. Fans were still coming to terms with this sensational and unexpected announcement when Raina followed his best friend into the retirement.

Fans flooded social media after the announcement and it perfectly showed what Indians and the cricket fanatics around the world are feeling right now.

Dhoni has announced his retirement. Itna dukh toh Covid ne 6 mahine mein nahi diya jitna ek second mein Dhoni ne de diya. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 15, 2020

Raina also retired with Dhoni. Dhoni to Raina: pic.twitter.com/RnXZYVnn9I — Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) August 15, 2020

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out” and RAINA proves it every time and again by retiring with MSD . True friendship 💔🥺🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/IXa7KFf273 — humourously_sarcastic (@Humourously_S) August 15, 2020

Two of the finest.

M S Dhoni exemplified everything right with India – confident, forward looking and deeply loyal to a cause.

Suresh Raina equally effective and a loyal team man.

Both have left cricket at a far better place than they inherited.

Thanks #Dhoni and #Raina. pic.twitter.com/S8GzbsGO6R — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 15, 2020

In the end, Dhoni finishes off in style!