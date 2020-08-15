Saturday, August 15, 2020
MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina retirement: Fans react to shocking news

mmBy Chinmay Pagar
Published On:
Credits The Hindu Business Line

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina both announced their retirement from the international cricket on 15th August. Dhoni dropped the news in an emotional 4-minute video on Instagram. Fans were still coming to terms with this sensational and unexpected announcement when Raina followed his best friend into the retirement.

Fans flooded social media after the announcement and it perfectly showed what Indians and the cricket fanatics around the world are feeling right now.

In the end, Dhoni finishes off in style!

mm
Chinmay Pagar
