Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn Banter“I want to play like him”: MS Dhoni reveals Sachin Tendulkar as...

“I want to play like him”: MS Dhoni reveals Sachin Tendulkar as his favorite cricketer | #MSDhoni #SachinTendulkar -KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
“I want to play like him”: MS Dhoni reveals Sachin Tendulkar as his favorite cricketer | #MSDhoni #SachinTendulkar -KreedOn Banter
Image Source- Instagram
- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history, revealed his all-time favorite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar. Dhoni was present at an event at the MS Dhoni Global School where he also inaugurated a new academy, the Super Kings Academy. At that event, he was talking to mostly students and a young girl asked him who his cricketing idol was growing. Then MS Dhoni said,

“As a cricketing role model, it is always Sachin Tendulkar. I was exactly like you guys. Watched Sachin Tendulkar play and always thought I want to play like him. Later on, I realized I cannot play but inside, in my heart just wanted to play like him. So he was a cricketing idol growing up,”

CSK has posted a video on Twitter, where Dhoni is talking about his role model Sachin Tendulkar and this video is catching the internet.

-- Advertisement --

MS Dhoni or popularly “Mahi” has retired from international cricket but remains one of the most famous personalities in India. He has a huge fan following around the globe and will be remembered by his millions of fans.

Sachin and Dhoni- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express

Many cricketers and fans idolize the legendary captain but now MS Dhoni has revealed that his cricketing role model has always been Sachin Tendulkar.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 10 Batsmen to score most runs in Test in a calendar year

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleAlmas Kabir, the New Kid on the Block from Bengal

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Rishabh Pant deflects the ball towards Rohit Sharma: Netizens react hysterically-KreedOn

Rishabh Pant deflects the ball towards Rohit Sharma: Netizens react hysterically-...

News
Rohit Sharma’s picture with Assam Police officer creates confusion about his arrest- KreedOn

Rohit Sharma’s Picture With Assam Police Officer Creates Confusion About His...

News
live cricket app - KreedOn

Best Apps to watch live cricket – Watch Indian Cricket Team...

Sports 2.0
gaming companies in india - KreedOn

Which are the top 30 best gaming companies in India? The...

Sports 2.0