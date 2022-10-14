“I want to play like him”: MS Dhoni reveals Sachin Tendulkar as his favorite cricketer | #MSDhoni #SachinTendulkar -KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history, revealed his all-time favorite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar. Dhoni was present at an event at the MS Dhoni Global School where he also inaugurated a new academy, the Super Kings Academy. At that event, he was talking to mostly students and a young girl asked him who his cricketing idol was growing. Then MS Dhoni said,

“As a cricketing role model, it is always Sachin Tendulkar. I was exactly like you guys. Watched Sachin Tendulkar play and always thought I want to play like him. Later on, I realized I cannot play but inside, in my heart just wanted to play like him. So he was a cricketing idol growing up,”

CSK has posted a video on Twitter, where Dhoni is talking about his role model Sachin Tendulkar and this video is catching the internet.

MS Dhoni or popularly “Mahi” has retired from international cricket but remains one of the most famous personalities in India. He has a huge fan following around the globe and will be remembered by his millions of fans.

Many cricketers and fans idolize the legendary captain but now MS Dhoni has revealed that his cricketing role model has always been Sachin Tendulkar.

