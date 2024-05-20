MS Dhoni Returns to Ranchi After Tough Defeat Against RCB in Bengaluru

- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni returned to his hometown, Ranchi, following a disappointing loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 18. This defeat meant that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not qualify for the playoffs in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni left Bengaluru the next day and arrived at Ranchi airport with his family on Sunday, May 19.

Chennai Super Kings‘ captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, won the toss and chose to bowl first. Thanks to a half-century from Faf du Plessis and a strong performance by Virat Kohli, RCB set a challenging target of 218 runs. Despite losing early wickets, CSK remained competitive throughout their chase. In the final over, they needed 34 runs to win and 17 runs to qualify for the playoffs. However, Yash Dayal kept his composure and allowed only 7 runs, securing the victory for RCB. Matthew Hayden reflected on the significance of the season for Dhoni.

The ex-CSK skipper was in top form on Saturday night. He stepped up to bat after CSK had lost six wickets. As the required run rate climbed, he struck some crucial boundaries. Needing 17 runs to qualify in the final over, he launched a massive 110-meter six on the first ball. However, Yash Dayal bounced back by dismissing him on the very next delivery.

