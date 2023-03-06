MS Dhoni hits massive sixes in the nets, video went viral

- Advertisement -

CSK star cricketer MS Dhoni hits massive sixes in the nets, and the video of the same went viral. This mesmerizing view of his six-hitting prowess amazed the fans. In the viral video clip on social media, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman can be witnessed facing spinners in the nets. He even hit a massive six over the bowler’s head in one of the deliveries.

Dhoni is popular for his massive hits against spinners, and he gave a glimpse of that ability ahead of the brand-new season. This glimpse was enough to break the internet. Dhoni will be leading the CSK franchise again in the new season of 2023. He is back in training with Chennai Super Kings ahead of the commencement of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023.

Speaking on Star Sports after the announcement of the IPL 2023 schedule, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden talked about the fan-following of MS Dhoni and the reception he will get when he descends onto the field at Chepauk after almost three years. Hayden said,

“It will be an amazing moment. I think last year, we were all under the impression that will MSD come back again. At the close of the IPL season, he made that huge comment to say that he will be back. Now, what that means for all that Yellow Army is that Chennai suddenly galvanized a tad around the superior leader, who has done it for so long. This will, most certainly, I think, be the close of his IPL career. So, those few games at the start are not only going to be key for the fans, but his performance is also going to be key for CSK this season.”

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule is released. Chennai Super Kings will clash against Gujarat Titans in the opening match on March 31.

