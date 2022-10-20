Madhya Pradesh to Host Fifth Khelo India Youth Games From Jan 2023

- Advertisement -

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, announced Madhya Pradesh as the new host of the ‘Khelo India Youth Games on Thursday at the Announcement Event held in New Delhi.

It's OFFICIAL 🤩 Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri @ianuragthakur passes the #KIYG2021 Torch to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri @ChouhanShivraj and the host of #KIYG2022, the state of #MadhyaPradesh 👍 Have a look 👇 pic.twitter.com/uUq2icBLIG — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 20, 2022

The torch was passed on from the previous host – Haryana – to the new host – Madhya Pradesh – for the fifth edition of the games. The official Twitter handle of Khelo India also shared glimpses of the cultural performances. The state sport of Madhya Pradesh, Mallakhamb, was also showcased at the KIYG Announcement event.

#Mallakhamb, the state sport of Madhya Pradesh was beautifully showcased at the #KIYG Announcement Have a look 👇 pic.twitter.com/Huda2tsyco — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 20, 2022

Khelo India 2022-23 is scheduled to begin on Jan 31 and will conclude on February 11. The games will be played across eight cities of MP – Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Maheshwar, Mandla, and Balaghat.

27 disciplines will be featured in the upcoming edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, with water sports being included for the first time in the history of the games. New disciplines like Kayaking, Canoeing, Canoe Slalom, and Rowing will be a part of this event alongside the usual sports and indigenous games.

Madhya Pradesh is going to host the #KheloIndia Youth Games 2022 🤩 The torch was passed from the former host #Haryana to the new host #MadhyaPradesh 👍 The games will be held from 31st Jan to 11th February 2023 🗓️@ChouhanShivraj @CMMadhyaPradesh @yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/2lNz9APPyd — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 20, 2022

The Hon’ble CM of Madhya Pradesh stated,

“We have world-class sports stadiums in Madhya Pradesh like the shooting and water sports academies. Many other facilities are also coming up. With the growing development in infrastructure and with the privilege of getting to host Khelo India Youth Games, I am certain a sports revolution will take place in Madhya Pradesh,”

