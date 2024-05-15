MotoGP India 2024 Cancelled? Promoters Break Their Silence

- Advertisement -

Organizers of the MotoGP India 2024 event reaffirmed on Tuesday that the race scheduled for September will proceed as planned. They refuted a recent report suggesting that Kazakhstan would take India’s place on the 2024 calendar.

Autosport, a prominent motorsport publication, has announced that Kazakhstan will take the place of India as the host for an upcoming MotoGP event. This decision comes after Fairstreets Sports, the local promoters in India, failed to fulfill their financial obligations to MotoGP’s rights holders, Dorna. Nevertheless, CEO Pushkar Nath Srivastava of Fairstreets Sports reassured that the scheduled event, slated for September 20-22, will proceed as planned and all outstanding contractual commitments will be addressed by the following month.

Last year, Greater Noida hosted the first-ever MotoGP event in India, following a seven-year pact between Faristreet Sports and Dorna. The official MotoGP schedule still includes India as a venue.

Uttar Pradesh holds significance as a key participant in the race and is poised to take on a more involved role in organizing the upcoming second edition. However, due to the prevailing model code of conduct during India’s general elections, the state government is constrained from taking any action until after the election results are announced on June 4th.

