Top 10 Batsmen to score most runs in Test in a calendar year

Amongst all the formats of the cricket, Test cricket is widely considered as the toughest of all. It is the grueling nature of the game that has made legends and has managed to deliver stellar performances; be it with the ball or with the cricket bat. It is indeed the most challenging format of cricket as the players have to perform throughout the stipulated five days of play. Batsmen who perform well in test cricket are often held in the highest regard. The batsmen who consistently deliver in this format show the caliber and stunning talent that they possess. Being able to toy with the red cricket ball is no easy task. However, certain batsmen have defied these norms and gone on to dominate the field, scoring a lot of runs along the way. So here we have a list of the top 10 batsmen who have scored the most runs in Test in a calendar year.

Top 10 batsmen with most runs in Test in a calendar year

Rank Players 1 Mohammad Yousuf 2 Vivian Richard 3 Joe Root 4 Graeme Smith 5 Michael Clarke 6 Sachin Tendulkar 7 Sunil Gavaskar 8 Ricky Ponting 9 Ricky Ponting 10 Kumar Sangakara

Kumar Sangakkara

Starting off the list from Number 10, we have the legendary Sri Lankan wicket keeper batsman, Kumar Sangakkara. In the year 2014, Sanga played a total of 12 test matches where he scored 1493 runs at an average of 71.09. During this year, he hit a high score of 319 against a fellow Asian country: Bangladesh. He also hit 4 centuries and 9 half centuries during that calendar year.

Ricky Ponting

The former Australian Captain is the only player to feature in this list twice. Ponting is also the only player to have scored 1500+ runs twice in a calendar year. He achieved this feat for the first time in the year 2003 when he scored 1503 runs from 11 matches at an average of 100.20. He had a high score of 257 and had scored 6 centuries and 4 half-centuries during the year.

Ricky Ponting

The legend managed to achieve another feat in the year 2005. During this year, he scored a staggering 1544 runs at an average of 67.13. He accomplished this feat in 15 matches. He hit a total of 6 centuries and an equal number of half-centuries. Ponting has always been regarded as one of the finest batsmen and captains to have ever played for Australia. His featuring in this list twice is a testament to this fact. He has often said that his score of 156 he made against England in the Ashes series at Manchester in 2005 is the one that he is most proud of.

Sunil Gavaskar

At number seven in the list of “most runs in Test”, we have the former Indian legend, Sunil Gavaskar. Known for his batting prowess and ability to convert his score into big ones, Gavaskar has made it into the records book quite a several times. In the year 1979, he managed to score 1555 runs from 18 matches at an average of 59.8. With a high score of 221, Gavaskar had 5 centuries and 8 half-centuries to his kitty.

Sachin Tendulkar

Next up at number six, we have the Master Blaster himself, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. Almost holding most of the records to his name, Tendulkar is featured in this list because he scored 1562 runs in the year 2010. He achieved this feat in 14 matches at an average of 78.10. 2010 was indeed a spectacular year for the batting maestro and he also managed to score the first double century in ODI. He made 200 against South Africa, which is also his highest score in ODIs at that time.

Michael Clarke

Coming in at number five, we have the former Australian captain, Micheal Clarke. Apart from being a strong leader, Clarke was also a phenomenal batsman and he has his exploits to show for that. His batting prowess is validated by the fact that his Test average is more than 49. However, the year 2012 was the best one for Clarke as he scored at a massive rate to earn phenomenal and unprecedented success in Test cricket. He scored 1,595 runs from 11 matches in 2012, at an average of 106.33, which is the best on this list.

Graeme Smith

The former Proteas opener was not only one of the finest captains to have ever led the South African team, but he was also an extraordinary batsman with phenomenal and exceptional skill and talent. 2008 was a special year for Smith, because he achieved a rare milestone owing to his brilliant batting. The southpaw scored a mammoth 1656 runs from 15 matches at an average of 72. This took him to another level of greatness.

Joe Root

At number three, we have one of the best batsmen of the current era, Joe Root. This Englishman has been touted by the cricketing community as the next big thing. He made 2021 his year, by dominating with his willow. Root scored 1708 runs from 15 matches at an average of 61. He fell only a little short of breaking the record set by Viv Richards. His brilliant run that year included 6 centuries and 4 half centuries.

Vivian Richards

We have the West Indian legend at number two. Viv Richards was the man who helped immensely in taking his team to the top during the seventies and eighties. Vivian was instrumental in making sure that the West Indian team becomes a force to be reckoned with. During that time, Richards was deemed invincible with his willow. However, in the year 1976, Richards’ batting skill and talent were on full display for everyone to witness. He amassed a total of 1710 runs from 10 matches at a phenomenal average of 90. He also had 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries to his kitty.

Mohammad Yousuf

Topping the list of most runs in Test in a calendar year, we have one of the greatest Pakistani batsmen. Often regarded as the backbone of the Pakistan batting order, one could also depend upon Yousuf to rescue the team from tight spots. 2006 was a magical year for him because he managed to accomplish amazing feats. He scored a whopping 1788 runs from 11 matches at an astounding average of 99.33. He scored a total of 9 centuries and 3 half-centuries during that year.

